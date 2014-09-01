The Perfect Pie for Every Occasion
Pecan Pie
This fantastic classic will please the entire family. It's best when made with fresh pecans.
Harvest Pie
Fun apple cutouts in the crust will clue the whole family in to what fills this season-appropriate pie. Apples, pears, and cherries capture the essence of the harvest season.
How to Roll Out Pie Dough
Lattice Topped Pumpkin Pie
This intricate design is easier to make than you think! Use a lattice cutter to create your desired pattern for the top crust. It's a simple way to dress up classic pumpkin pie.
Creamy Cranberry Tart
The creaminess of this tart balances its zesty cranberry swirl.
Apple Crumb Pie
There is nothing "crumb-y" about this baked goodie. Brown sugar and walnuts make an unforgettable topping on this delectable apple pie.
5 Unexpected Pie Mistakes You're Probably Making
Sweet Potato Crunch
Ditch the canned stuff, and taste the difference! The use of sweet potatoes during their peak season makes this a vitamin-A packed dessert the whole gang will love.
Coconut Macadamia Nut Pie
Your family will go nuts for the macadamia crunch in this dessert. The sweet coconut adds a tropical twist to this decadent dessert.
Gingery Apple Pie
Crisp apples get a zip of spice from the fresh, ground, and candied ginger in this pie.
Pumpkin Surprise Pie
Your family is in for a sweet surprise when they cut into this double-decker confection: a hidden layer of rich and dreamy cheesecake!
Cherry Almond Tart
Cherry and almond make a lovely pair when baked together in a tasty tart.
Apple and Nut Pie
Timesaving tip: Use store-bought piecrust and have this scrumptious pie on the table in a snap.
Sawdust Pie
Don't be fooled by the silly name—the graham crackers, coconut, and pecans make this pie a serious showstopper. Top with a dollop of whipped cream and ripe banana slices.
Chiffon Pumpkin Pie
This pie is as silky as its name implies. Enjoy this light and airy twist on everyone's favorite fall pie.
How to Make Pumpkin Chiffon Pie
Whoopie Pies
They may not fit in the classic pie category, but these crowd-pleasing whoopie pies deserve their moment in the sun—and they're ready in under 30 minutes. These perfectly portioned confections will have your kids yelling "whoopie!"
Streusel-Topped Peach Pie
A touch of allspice and a dose of cinnamon add loads of warm flavor to this crumbly dessert.
Lemon Meringue Pie
The light and sweet meringue topping is a marvelous compliment to the tangy custard in this pie.
Rum Raisin Apple Pie
This classic combo tastes as good in a pie as it does in ice cream. In fact, you may want to serve a slice of this warm with a scoop of rum raisin ice cream on top!