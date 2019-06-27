5 Fun S’mores Recipes
Gimme S’moreos
I have a philosophy when I am mashing up recipes—if the names of the two dishes can seamlessly be combined, you know you are heading in the right direction. These S’moreos are the perfect example.
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 24 crème-filled chocolate sandwich cookies (such as Oreos)
- 2 bars (1.55 ounces each) milk chocolate, broken into individual pips
- 12 regular marshmallows
- Place a rack in the upper third of the oven and turn the broiler to its highest setting. Preheat for 5 to 10 minutes. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.
- Place 12 sandwich cookies on the prepared baking sheet. Top each cookie with 2 chocolate pips. Squish each marshmallow a bit with your hands and place 1 marshmallow on each s’more. Broil the s’mores until the marshmallows are golden brown on top, about 3 minutes. Keep a close eye on them.
- Transfer the s’mores to a serving dish and top with the remaining cookies. Serve immediately.
Makes 12
Caramel Apple S’mores
Caramel apples are my least favorite dessert. They are so messy and the ratios are all wrong—so much stickiness from the caramel melting off and a massive amount of apple to get through at the end. Translate those flavors into a s’more, though, and the ratio is perfect—I am all in!
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 12 whole graham crackers, broken in half to form 24 squares
- 2 medium apples, each cut into about 18 very thin wedges (use your favorite-I like Honeycrisp.)
- 3/4 cup caramel sauce
- 12 regular marshmallows
- Place a rack in the upper third of the oven and turn the broiler to its highest setting. Preheat for 5 to 10 minutes. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.
- Place 12 graham cracker squares on the prepared baking sheet. Top each square with 2 or 3 apple wedges and drizzle 1 tablespoon of caramel sauce over each s’more.
- Squish each marshmallow a bit with your hands and place 1 marshmallow on each s’more. Broil the s’mores until the marshmallows are golden brown on top, about 3 minutes. Keep a close eye on them.
- Transfer the s’mores to a serving dish and top with the remaining graham cracker squares. Serve immediately.
Makes 12
Potato Chip S’mores
Putting marshmallow and chocolate on a potato chip is just unusual enough to be surprising, but once you’ve tried it, the combination seems so obvious. These need ganache instead of the typical chocolate bar to adapt to the shape of the potato chip. Once you squeeze the melted chocolate and creamy marshmallow between two crunchy chips, you may not be able to go back to grahams.
- 1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips
- 2 tablespoons heavy (whipping) cream
- Pinch of kosher salt
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 12 regular marshmallows
- 24 crinkle-cut wavy potato chips
- Combine the chocolate chips, cream, and salt in a small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on medium power for 15-second intervals, stirring after each interval, until the chocolate is just melted and the mixture is combined. Be careful not to overheat the ganache, as it can become grainy.
- Place a rack in the upper third of the oven and turn the broiler to its highest setting. Preheat for 5 to 10 minutes. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.
- Place 12 chips on a serving dish. Top each chip with 1 teaspoon of ganache. (You should have just enough for all the chips.)
- Place the marshmallows on the prepared baking sheet. Broil them until they’re golden brown on top, about 3 minutes. Keep a close eye on them.
- Place 1 toasted marshmallow on each s’more. Top the s’mores with the remaining chips. Serve immediately.
Makes 12
Ice Cream S’morewiches
Ice cream is one of the most universally beloved summer treats. Turns out, this perfect little ice cream s’morewich works well with lots of different flavors in addition to vanilla. My favorite is mint cookies and cream, but coffee, strawberry, butter pecan, and peanut butter ripple all taste awesome. It’s fine to wait a few minutes after getting the ice cream out of the freezer so that it’s more scoopable, as long as you will eat the s'morewich right away.
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 12 whole graham crackers, broken in half to form 24 squares
- 2 bars (1.55 ounces each) milk chocolate, broken into individual pips
- 12 regular marshmallows
- 3/4 cup vanilla ice cream
- 1/4 cup rainbow sprinkles
- 12 maraschino cherries (optional)
- Place a rack in the upper third of the oven and turn the broiler to its highest setting. Preheat for 5 to 10 minutes. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.
- Place 12 graham cracker squares on a serving platter. Top each square with 2 chocolate pips and set aside.
- Place the marshmallows on the prepared baking sheet. Broil them until they’re golden brown on top, about 3 minutes. Keep a close eye on them.
- When the marshmallows are done, top the chocolate with 1 heaping tablespoon of ice cream and 1 teaspoon of sprinkles.
- Place 1 toasted marshmallow on each s’more. Top the s’mores with the remaining graham cracker squares and the maraschino cherries, if desired. Serve immediately.
Makes 12
Strawberry Balsamic Mint S’mores
Mint is my favorite herb, and it really makes these s’mores. The strawberries soak up the balsamic vinegar and have a nice sweet-sour balance. When you get that hit of fresh mint, though... that’s where the magic happens.
- 12 fresh strawberries, hulled, each cut into 4 to 6 slices
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- Pinch of kosher salt
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 12 regular marshmallows
- 12 whole graham crackers, broken in half to form 24 squares
- 36 fresh mint leaves
- 3 bars (1.55 ounces each) milk chocolate, broken into individual pips
- Gently stir together the strawberries, balsamic vinegar, and salt in a small bowl. Set aside for at least 15 minutes to macerate.
- Place a rack in the upper third of the oven and turn the broiler to its highest setting. Preheat for 5 to 10 minutes. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.
- Place the marshmallows on the prepared baking sheet. Broil them until they’re golden brown on top, about 3 minutes. Keep a close eye on them.
- Place 12 graham cracker squares on a serving dish. Top each square with 3 mint leaves and 3 chocolate pips.
- Place 1 toasted marshmallow on each s’more. Spoon 4 to 6 pieces of strawberry over each marshmallow, making sure you get a drizzle of balsamic along with the strawberries. Top the s’mores with the remaining graham cracker squares. Serve immediately.
Makes 12
More S’mores!
For s’more (sorry) wild, crazy, and delicious ideas, check out S’mores! by Dan Whalen.
Recipes excerpted from S’MORES! by Dan Whalen (Workman). Copyright © 2019.