5 Fun S’mores Recipes

Putting marshmallow and chocolate on a potato chip is just unusual enough to be surprising, but once you’ve tried it, the combination seems so obvious. These need ganache instead of the typical chocolate bar to adapt to the shape of the potato chip. Once you squeeze the melted chocolate and creamy marshmallow between two crunchy chips, you may not be able to go back to grahams.

1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips

2 tablespoons heavy (whipping) cream

Pinch of kosher salt

Nonstick cooking spray

12 regular marshmallows

24 crinkle-cut wavy potato chips

Combine the chocolate chips, cream, and salt in a small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on medium power for 15-second intervals, stirring after each interval, until the chocolate is just melted and the mixture is combined. Be careful not to overheat the ganache, as it can become grainy. Place a rack in the upper third of the oven and turn the broiler to its highest setting. Preheat for 5 to 10 minutes. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray. Place 12 chips on a serving dish. Top each chip with 1 teaspoon of ganache. (You should have just enough for all the chips.) Place the marshmallows on the prepared baking sheet. Broil them until they’re golden brown on top, about 3 minutes. Keep a close eye on them. Place 1 toasted marshmallow on each s’more. Top the s’mores with the remaining chips. Serve immediately.

Makes 12