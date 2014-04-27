17 Easter Desserts Kids Will Love

Dotted with candy-coated sunflower seeds, these white-chocolate treats add homespun happiness to an Easter basket.

To make the bars, line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a small microwave-safe bowl, melt 8 ounces white chocolate, then spread it 1/4 inch thick onto the parchment. Sprinkle on candy-coated sunflower seeds. Place the sheet in the refrigerator for 10 minutes. Cut the hardened chocolate into bars (ours measure 5 1/4 by 2 1/4 inches). For longer storage, back each bar with stiff cardboard and wrap it with plastic wrap. Makes 3 bars.

For the wrapper: Cut white card stock (ours measures 5 1/4 by 6 1/2 inches) to wrap around each bar and secure it with double-sided tape. Tape oval ears inside the wrapper. With tacky glue, add string whiskers and a pom-pom nose. Draw on eyes.