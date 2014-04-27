17 Easter Desserts Kids Will Love

By Jackie Plant and Fraya Berg
Alison Miksch
Little bunnies will light up when they see these sweet Easter cakes, cupcakes, cookies, and other delicious desserts that are perfect for spring.
Carrot Top

Carrot Top

Your little bunnies will love these adorable carrot-topped cupcakes! The carrots are simple to make out of Circus Peanuts and green Twizzlers and add an adorable decoration to these tasty treats.

Chocolate Cupcakes

Charles Schiller
Chocolate Cupcakes

Frost these tasty chocolate cupcakes in classic Easter colors like this pretty pastel pink for a simple, but festive dessert.

Little Critter Cupcakes

Your little ones will be all "a-buzz" about these critter-topped spring treats.

Lemon Slices

Frances Janisch
Lemon Slices

The addition of pink lemonade mix to this cookie batter makes for a delicious and tart surprise. Easter Bunny approved!

Healthy-Heart Sweet Tarts

Tina Rupp
Healthy-Heart Sweet Tarts

Get the recipe for Healthy-Heart Sweet Tarts.

Flower Box Cake

Sprout family fun by making this Flower Box Cake with your kids. Crushed Oreo cookies make for the tastiest "dirt" topping. Make the cake Easter-themed by hiding candy-filled eggs amongst the flowers!

Creamy Berry Pie

Tina Rupp
Creamy Berry Pie

Nothing says spring quite like a beautiful berry topping. This pie doesn't require any bake time, so your afternoon can be spent Easter-egg hunting.

Yogurt Swirls

Yogurt Swirls

These cool pops are a healthy frozen treat the whole family will enjoy. Freeze the night before for an easy Easter snack.

Cake Mix Cookies

Frances Janisch
Cake Mix Cookies

Boxed cake mix makes these yummy Easter-inspired cookies a snap.

Cake Balls

Frances Janisch
Cake Balls

Who doesn't love dessert on a stick? Decorate these festive treats in your favorite spring colors.

Lemon Tea Cakes

Cheryl Zibisky
Lemon Tea Cakes

Spring marks the start of outdoor tea party season. Fix these citrusy-sweet treats for the little Mad Hatters in your life.

Easter-Basket Cake

Alison Miksch
Easter-Basket Cake

Imagine how great this clever cake will look on your dining-room table (and it's so easy to make, you won't believe it).

Cookies by the Dozen

Alison Miksch
Cookies by the Dozen

We made sponge-decorated cookies from refrigerated dough -- if you have a favorite from-scratch recipe, bake away!

Makes: about 3 1/2 dozen

Easter Popcorn

Makes: 24 cupcakes

Alison Miksch
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Making the ears takes a little extra time, but the results are totally worth it.

Lovable Lamb

Alison Miksch
Lovable Lamb

Get your child to help decorate -- pressing on the puffy marshmallows is a lot of fun.

Crispy Carrots

Alison Miksch
Crispy Carrots

Start a tradition by leaving a plate of sweet carrots out for the Easter bunny.

White-Rabbit Bars

Photograph by Heath Robbins

Dotted with candy-coated sunflower seeds, these white-chocolate treats add homespun happiness to an Easter basket.

To make the bars, line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a small microwave-safe bowl, melt 8 ounces white chocolate, then spread it 1/4 inch thick onto the parchment. Sprinkle on candy-coated sunflower seeds. Place the sheet in the refrigerator for 10 minutes. Cut the hardened chocolate into bars (ours measure 5 1/4 by 2 1/4 inches). For longer storage, back each bar with stiff cardboard and wrap it with plastic wrap. Makes 3 bars.

For the wrapper: Cut white card stock (ours measures 5 1/4 by 6 1/2 inches) to wrap around each bar and secure it with double-sided tape. Tape oval ears inside the wrapper. With tacky glue, add string whiskers and a pom-pom nose. Draw on eyes.

Easter Egg Cake Pops

