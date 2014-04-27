17 Easter Desserts Kids Will Love
Carrot Top
Your little bunnies will love these adorable carrot-topped cupcakes! The carrots are simple to make out of Circus Peanuts and green Twizzlers and add an adorable decoration to these tasty treats.
Chocolate Cupcakes
Frost these tasty chocolate cupcakes in classic Easter colors like this pretty pastel pink for a simple, but festive dessert.
Little Critter Cupcakes
Your little ones will be all "a-buzz" about these critter-topped spring treats.
Lemon Slices
The addition of pink lemonade mix to this cookie batter makes for a delicious and tart surprise. Easter Bunny approved!
Healthy-Heart Sweet Tarts
Get the recipe for Healthy-Heart Sweet Tarts.
Flower Box Cake
Sprout family fun by making this Flower Box Cake with your kids. Crushed Oreo cookies make for the tastiest "dirt" topping. Make the cake Easter-themed by hiding candy-filled eggs amongst the flowers!
Creamy Berry Pie
Nothing says spring quite like a beautiful berry topping. This pie doesn't require any bake time, so your afternoon can be spent Easter-egg hunting.
Yogurt Swirls
These cool pops are a healthy frozen treat the whole family will enjoy. Freeze the night before for an easy Easter snack.
Cake Mix Cookies
Boxed cake mix makes these yummy Easter-inspired cookies a snap.
Cake Balls
Who doesn't love dessert on a stick? Decorate these festive treats in your favorite spring colors.
Lemon Tea Cakes
Spring marks the start of outdoor tea party season. Fix these citrusy-sweet treats for the little Mad Hatters in your life.
Easter-Basket Cake
Imagine how great this clever cake will look on your dining-room table (and it's so easy to make, you won't believe it).
By Jackie Plant and Fraya Berg
Cookies by the Dozen
We made sponge-decorated cookies from refrigerated dough -- if you have a favorite from-scratch recipe, bake away!
By Jackie Plant and Fraya Berg
Makes: about 3 1/2 dozen
Easter Popcorn
Makes: 24 cupcakes
Making the ears takes a little extra time, but the results are totally worth it.
Lovable Lamb
Get your child to help decorate -- pressing on the puffy marshmallows is a lot of fun.
By Jackie Plant and Fraya Berg
Crispy Carrots
Start a tradition by leaving a plate of sweet carrots out for the Easter bunny.
White-Rabbit Bars
Dotted with candy-coated sunflower seeds, these white-chocolate treats add homespun happiness to an Easter basket.
To make the bars, line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a small microwave-safe bowl, melt 8 ounces white chocolate, then spread it 1/4 inch thick onto the parchment. Sprinkle on candy-coated sunflower seeds. Place the sheet in the refrigerator for 10 minutes. Cut the hardened chocolate into bars (ours measure 5 1/4 by 2 1/4 inches). For longer storage, back each bar with stiff cardboard and wrap it with plastic wrap. Makes 3 bars.
For the wrapper: Cut white card stock (ours measures 5 1/4 by 6 1/2 inches) to wrap around each bar and secure it with double-sided tape. Tape oval ears inside the wrapper. With tacky glue, add string whiskers and a pom-pom nose. Draw on eyes.