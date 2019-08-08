9 Best Cake and Cookie Mixes
Gluten-Free Vanilla Cupcakes
We couldn’t get enough of the crunchy, sugary crust on the cupcakes we baked with Pamela’s Vanilla Cake Mix. They’re so good you almost don’t need any frosting!
Pumpkin Bread
The best part about Cherryvale Farms Pumpkin Spice Bread Mix? You stir in actual pumpkin puree (from a can, so it's still easy!), which gives the loaf a pretty pumpkin color and close-to-homemade flavor. You’ll taste all the warm, autumnal spices you’re craving this time of year. And it’s vegan—perfect for sharing.
Brownies
No contest on this one. Ghirardelli Chocolate Supreme Brownie Mix turned out decadent treats that were just the right amount of gooey. Add water, oil, and an egg to the dry mix, and then stir in the chocolate syrup included in the box to take this dessert over the top.
Cheesecake
We loved how the Duncan Hines Perfect Size Cheesecake came with a nifty little baking pan. It’s simple to make: Just add butter to the grahamcracker crumbs for the crust and cream cheese and egg to the dry mix for the topping. The taste? Classic, tangy cheesecake all the way.
Chocolate Cake
Got a birthday on the horizon? Reach for King Arthur Flour Deliciously Simple Chocolate Cake Mix. The cake’s deep color spoke to the high quality of the cocoa, and the list of ingredients reads like a from-scratch recipe.
Gluten-Free Brownies
Since brownies don’t have much flour in them, they often fare well when made without gluten. Betty Crocker Gluten Free Chocolate Brownie Mix was no exception: moist, chocolaty, and entirely crave-worthy. They’re perfect for a special playdate snack or to take to a potluck.
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Miss Jones Baking Co. Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix may have baked up a little darker than some of its rivals, but it had the perfect amount of chocolate chips and the rich flavor of Grandma’s fresh-baked cookies. We also loved that all the ingredients in the mix are organic, and the sea salt made the flavors pop. Plus, the mix is free of peanuts, so it’s safer for the bake sale!
Confetti Cake
Confetti cake is a birthday-party staple, but there are often a boatload of artificial colors lurking in the sprinkles. The hues in Annie’s Organic Confetti Cake Mix, however, come from turmeric, carrot juice, elderberry juice, red-cabbage juice, and red-radish juice. While the colors weren’t quite as vibrant as the fake stuff, they still looked festive, and the cake was moist and plenty sweet. High five, Annie’s!
Blueberry Muffins
Muffins made from the Krusteaz Wild Blueberry Muffin Mix turned out light, airy, and very sweet, almost cupcake-like. In other words, your kid will devour them. For an upgrade, skip the canned blueberries that come with the mix and fold in fresh or frozen.
Bonus! Best “Clean” Frosting
Canned frosting, free of trans fats, is notoriously difficult to find. Simple Mills Chocolate Frosting led the pack of natural toppings with its delicious chocolate flavor and superior spreadability.