Dessert

Treat your family to these cookies, cupcakes, and other homemade sweets.

Most Recent

There May Be Science Behind Why You Love or Hate Candy Corn
Where do you stand on this great candy debate?
These Are the Most Popular Ice Cream Flavors in Each State
Is your favorite flavor the same as your state's?
The 90s Called, and They're Bringing Back Viennetta
The 'fancy' favorite dessert is back in stores for the first time in 30 years.
Truly Is Selling Hard Ice Cream With the Same Amount of Alcohol as a Can of Seltzer
The collaboration with Tipsy Scoop makes for a next-level summer treat.
Trader Joe's Mini Watermelons Will Make Your Summer Sweeter
Watermelon margaritas, anyone?
3 Easy Cake Recipes for Any Day of the Week
We all know that cake belongs at milestone celebrations, but after having kids, I started using cakes to make blah days feel more special. Each these easy recipes takes less than a half hour of your time before the magic of the oven does the rest of the work.
More Dessert

Sabra Is Finally Releasing Chocolate Hummus Just in Time for Valentine's Day
Eagle-eyed fans spotted the dessert spread in the brand's Super Bowl ad — and now it's officially hitting stores.
Ben & Jerry's Is Releasing a New Netflix & Chilll'd Flavor Just in Time for Cuffing Season
No matter your relationship status, there's always ice cream.
The Cheesecake Factory Is Releasing a Line of Ice Cream Pints in 7 Different Flavors
9 Best Cake and Cookie Mixes
5 Fun S’mores Recipes
Costco's Colossal Cookie Is Here to Rescue You From Holiday Baking

An Avocado Toast Chocolate Bar Now Exists, and the Internet Is Having None of It

Have we passed the point of no return?

All Dessert

11 Desserts Made from Your Kids’ Favorite Cereals
How to Make Allergy-Friendly (and Sugar-Free!) Cookie Dough Cupcakes
Slow-Cooker Blueberry Cobbler
How to Make a Rice Krispies Treats Bicycle
7 Slow-Cooker Recipes That Are Perfect for Summer
To-Die-For Churro Cupcakes
3 Sweet Treats Made with Matzo
Fro-Yo Bark
Vintage-Inspired Valentine's Treats
(Secretly Healthy) Black Bean Sandwich Cookies
Peanut Butter Chocolate Footballs
No-Bake Cranberry Oat Cookies
7 Better Boxed Mixes for Easier Holiday Baking
How to Make Ice Cream Pumpkin Pie
How to Make Legit Mouthwatering Brownies in Your Slow Cooker
You Must Try This Genius 2-Ingredient Homemade Frosting
How to Make Mini Blueberry Pie Pops
How to Make a Pixel Cake
Red Velvet Mug Cake
Jammie Sammie
Triple-Chocolate Brownie Waffles
Strawberry Smoochies
Love-Stamped Cookies
Secretly Healthy Slow-Cooker Molten Chocolate Pudding Cake
How to Make a Candy Cake
