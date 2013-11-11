Weekday Morning Breakfast Ideas
Think beyond the cereal bowl. Try our delicious ideas for weekday breakfasts, from flavorful fruit parfaits and smoothies to muffins and quick breads you can bake ahead of time.
Ham and Cheese Crepes
When you whip up a batch of crepes ahead of time (or pick up premade ones at the store), morning prep for this savory breakfast is quick and reaps satisfying results. Simply top a crepe with grated cheese and diced ham and tomatoes, roll up, and pop it in the oven until the cheese melts (about 5 minutes).
Peach Parfaits
This light breakfast is quick to prepare and offers a delicious departure from the standard morning fare. Blend sliced peaches, milk, and a drop of almond extract for a creamy and nutritious drink. Layer on the goodness with mashed fresh raspberries.
Ham-and-Cheese Biscuits
Grab-and-go breakfasts don't have to be loaded with sugar. Sate your savory cravings with these biscuits specked with chopped baked ham (we like Smithfield Anytime Favorites diced ham) and shredded cheddar cheese. Though they're delicious hot from the oven, these biscuits can be served at room temperature too.
Banana-Crunch Loaf
Whether you're leisurely reading the newspaper at the breakfast table or firing off e-mails from your desk, you can savor a slice of this tasty quick bread, which is packed with potassium-rich bananas and sprinkled with a low-fat granola topping. You can also bake this versatile batter as a pan of muffins (just be sure to reduce the oven time).
Blueberry-Orange Muffins
Your whole family will love starting the day with juicy blueberries folded into muffins and perked up by fresh orange zest.
Fruit Smoothie
Fruit smoothies can kick-start your metabolism, and they taste as indulgent as a milkshake. Improve your home blend with nonfat yogurt, orange juice, sliced banana, and frozen fruit such as strawberries or peaches.
Pumpkin-Raisin Scones
Complement your morning latte with these seasonal favorites laced with canned pumpkin, ginger, and raisins. Dip them in coffee, or smear on a bit of apple butter for an explosion of fall flavors.
Egg Knot
Trade your traditional toast for a piece of eggy bread baked on the weekend. The knotted loaf might look tricky to shape, but it's actually quite easy—no Boy Scout-style knot mastery required.
Eggs-for-Supper Casserole
Get twice the bang for your baking: Serve this easy egg casserole for supper, then zap leftovers in the microwave the morning after.
Berry Twist Bread
This fruit-and nut-filled pastry bread requires a bit more preparation with yeast dough, but the effort is worth it—especially on those weekday mornings when you can't bear another bowl of cereal.
Apple Granola Squares
When you're running late, satisfy your sweet tooth with a grab-and-go bar topped with baked apples and crunchy raisin granola.
Chocolate-Applesauce Bread
Who says you can't have chocolate for breakfast? Indulge your inner chocoholic with this cocoa-dusted bread that calls for applesauce instead of high-fat oil.
Wake-Up Breakfast Bars
These breakfast bars are convenient for mornings when eating on the run is your only option. They're packed with protein and carbs to fuel your busy schedule.
Carrot-Zucchini Muffins
Skip those too-sweet muffins that tempt at the coffee shop, and opt for homemade whole wheat muffins bursting with healthful ingredients, from shredded zucchini and carrots to sunflower seeds and chopped walnuts.
Cheese-and-Cherry Danishes
These rich Danishes are a relatively low-calorie alternative to the shockingly fat-loaded kinds you find at the local bakery. Stuffed with cherry pie filling and pot cheese or cream cheese, the decadent pastry is still best enjoyed as an occasional treat.