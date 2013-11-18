Slow-Cooker Breakfast Meals

By Brooke Shunatona
Updated January 08, 2021

Make breakfast easy with these delicious slow-cooker recipes.

Start Slideshow

1 of 6

While-You-Were-Sleeping Steel-Cut Oats

Credit: Yunhee Kim

In a 3 1/2- to 4-qt. slow cooker, combine 2 cups steel-cut oats, 8 cups milk (or water), 1 tsp. ground cinnamon, 1/2 tsp. salt, 1/2 tsp. ground ginger, 1/4 tsp. ground cloves, and a pinch of nutmeg. Cover and cook on low for six to seven hours. Stir to reincorporate spices. Sweeten to taste with maple syrup (or brown sugar), and serve with toppings like milk, chopped nuts, fresh fruit, and/or dried fruit.

NUTRITION PER SERVING, NO TOPPINGS (10 servings) 235 calories; 12g protein; 6g fat (3g sat. fat); 33g carbs; 4g fiber; 1 0 g sugar; 2mg iron; 255mg calcium; 208mg sodium.

Recipe by Suzy Scherr

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Western Potatoes and Eggs

Credit: Marty Baldwin
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This hearty ham, potato, and egg dish is perfect for a weekend brunch.

3 of 6

Five-Grain Slow Cooker Cereal

Credit: Scott Little
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Amp up your ordinary oatmeal recipe with added cherries, apricots, and apple juice.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Apple and Cinnamon Oatmeal

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Your Crock-Pot makes it easy to wake up to a hot breakfast, such as this apple and cinnamon oatmeal.

5 of 6

Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Scott Little
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This casserole is loaded with all the breakfast favorites: sausage, eggs, potatoes, and peppers.

6 of 6

Sunrise Pizza

Credit: Stephen Dux and Jason Gamble
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Kids will love the idea of pizza for breakfast!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next