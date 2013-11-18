Slow-Cooker Breakfast Meals
While-You-Were-Sleeping Steel-Cut Oats
In a 3 1/2- to 4-qt. slow cooker, combine 2 cups steel-cut oats, 8 cups milk (or water), 1 tsp. ground cinnamon, 1/2 tsp. salt, 1/2 tsp. ground ginger, 1/4 tsp. ground cloves, and a pinch of nutmeg. Cover and cook on low for six to seven hours. Stir to reincorporate spices. Sweeten to taste with maple syrup (or brown sugar), and serve with toppings like milk, chopped nuts, fresh fruit, and/or dried fruit.
NUTRITION PER SERVING, NO TOPPINGS (10 servings) 235 calories; 12g protein; 6g fat (3g sat. fat); 33g carbs; 4g fiber; 1 0 g sugar; 2mg iron; 255mg calcium; 208mg sodium.
Recipe by Suzy Scherr
Western Potatoes and Eggs
This hearty ham, potato, and egg dish is perfect for a weekend brunch.
Five-Grain Slow Cooker Cereal
Amp up your ordinary oatmeal recipe with added cherries, apricots, and apple juice.
Apple and Cinnamon Oatmeal
Your Crock-Pot makes it easy to wake up to a hot breakfast, such as this apple and cinnamon oatmeal.
Breakfast Casserole
This casserole is loaded with all the breakfast favorites: sausage, eggs, potatoes, and peppers.
Sunrise Pizza
Kids will love the idea of pizza for breakfast!