Make It Fast: For oatmeal even speedier than instant, prep it overnight—no cooking required—with Quaker Overnight Oats: just add milk and let steep overnight! (Or, DIY and stir together 1/2 cup rolled oats with 1/2 cup milk. If desired, add your kid's favorite toppings.)

Make It Slow: Use your 4- or 5-qt. slow cooker to cook steel-cut oats overnight. Simply butter the insert, add 2 cups steel-cut oats, 7 cups water, 1 cup milk, and a few pinches of salt. Cook on low for 6 to 8 hours. Top with fruit and brown sugar.

Make It Different: Stir in some whole grains or seeds—such as cooked quinoa or chia seeds—to your morning bowl of oats. Add milk and any of your kids’ favorite oatmeal extras.