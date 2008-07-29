Quick & Healthy Power Breakfasts for Kids

In a medium bowl, combine 2 mashed bananas, 4 beaten eggs, and 1/4 tsp. baking powder. Stir until completely combined. On a griddle or a large skillet, melt 2 tsp. butter over medium heat.

Drop 1/4 cup batter onto the hot griddle. Cook for 2 minutes or until the edges begin to set, then sprinkle with mini chocolate chips (about 1 tsp. per pancake). Gently flip each pancake and cook for one minute more, or until golden. Repeat with the remaining batter, making 8 small pancakes.

Serve warm, with maple syrup, nut butter, sliced fruit, or any other favorite pancake toppers.

NUTRITION PER SERVING, NO TOPPINGS (4 servings) 194 calories; 8g protein; 10g fat (5g sat. fat); 21g carbs; 2g fiber; 13g sugar; 1mg iron; 48mg calcium; 117mg sodium.

Recipe by Suzy Scherr