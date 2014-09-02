Make-Ahead Breakfasts for Busy Families
Blueberry-Yogurt Pancakes
You can whip up the batter for these whole-wheat pancakes in a blender and refrigerate it until the next morning. Or cook all the pancakes and pop them in the freezer. Toast them to reheat.
Broccoli and Cheese Frittata Cups
A muffin-tin breakfast takes the hassle out of scrambling eggs during the morning rush. Make a batch on a Sunday night and it will keep through Wednesday. (The cups can be frozen too.)
Strawberry-Oatmeal Squares
We pumped a breakfast casserole with nuts, eggs, fruit, and fiber-rich oats. Bake it ahead, then warm it up in the microwave.
Ham and Cheese Breakfast Bread
You can think of this bread as a twist on one of your kid’s sandwiches: ham and cheddar, baked into a savory loaf. In the morning, all you need to do is slice and toast. One piece contains almost as much calcium as a cup of milk and, thanks to the grated zucchini, gets some veggies into your kid first thing.
Breakfast Pizza
Make the dish the night before; it can be refrigerated for up to 2 days. Reheat leftover slices in the microwave for 30 seconds.
Almond Pancakes with Pear-Maple Compote
You can make them gluten-free! Mix the dry ingredients and make the compote in advance.
Healthy Breakfast: 3 Quick Meals for Kids
Pumpkin-Cinnamon Muffins
Make a batch in advance; store in fridge for up to three days in an airtight container or freeze for up to a month in a plastic freezer bag. Microwave on High for 30 seconds before serving.
Mom's Super Quick Granola
Make a batch in advance; store in airtight containers at room temperature for up to 2 weeks or freeze for up to 2 months. Just pour 1/2 cup into a bowl and add milk.
Pink Applesauce
Prepare on Sunday night; store in fridge for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 1 month. Serve over yogurt or oatmeal.
Back-to-School Breakfast Ideas for Busy Moms
Originally published in the October 2014 issue of Parents magazine.