Make-Ahead Breakfasts for Busy Families

By Stephana Bottom and Katie Morford, R.D.
Greg DuPree
Beat the morning scramble with these healthy recipes you can prep or cook in advance.
Blueberry-Yogurt Pancakes

Greg DuPree
You can whip up the batter for these whole-wheat pancakes in a blender and refrigerate it until the next morning. Or cook all the pancakes and pop them in the freezer. Toast them to reheat.

Broccoli and Cheese Frittata Cups

Greg DuPree
A muffin-tin breakfast takes the hassle out of scrambling eggs during the morning rush. Make a batch on a Sunday night and it will keep through Wednesday. (The cups can be frozen too.)

Strawberry-Oatmeal Squares

Greg DuPree
We pumped a breakfast casserole with nuts, eggs, fruit, and fiber-rich oats. Bake it ahead, then warm it up in the microwave.

Ham and Cheese Breakfast Bread

Greg DuPree
You can think of this bread as a twist on one of your kid’s sandwiches: ham and cheddar, baked into a savory loaf. In the morning, all you need to do is slice and toast. One piece contains almost as much calcium as a cup of milk and, thanks to the grated zucchini, gets some veggies into your kid first thing.

Breakfast Pizza

Make the dish the night before; it can be refrigerated for up to 2 days. Reheat leftover slices in the microwave for 30 seconds.

Almond Pancakes with Pear-Maple Compote

Tara Donne
You can make them gluten-free! Mix the dry ingredients and make the compote in advance.

Pumpkin-Cinnamon Muffins

Tara Donne
Make a batch in advance; store in fridge for up to three days in an airtight container or freeze for up to a month in a plastic freezer bag. Microwave on High for 30 seconds before serving.

Mom's Super Quick Granola

Tara Donne
Make a batch in advance; store in airtight containers at room temperature for up to 2 weeks or freeze for up to 2 months. Just pour 1/2 cup into a bowl and add milk.

Pink Applesauce

Tara Donne
Prepare on Sunday night; store in fridge for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 1 month. Serve over yogurt or oatmeal.

Originally published in the October 2014 issue of Parents magazine.

