Five-Minute Breakfast Recipes
With these recipes from the cookbook Rise & Shine, you and the kids can have fresh, wholesome, and delicious meals even on the busiest mornings.
Pretty Pomegranate Sundaes
Children, like all of us, respond to smart marketing. Hence, a breakfast "sundae." You can even pull out an ice cream scoop and spoon the yogurt into dessert dishes instead of cereal bowls.
Granola Apple Stacks
These open-face apple "sandwiches" are both filling and addictive, in the best possible way. Use homemade granola, or look for a low-sugar packaged variety.
Nutty Banana Bites
This is one of those recipes to keep in your back pocket for when you're short on time and the pantry is emptied of all but the most basic ingredients. It's quick to make and can be taken on the road.
Rise & Shine
Get more easy and delicious breakfast ideas in Rise & Shine: Better Breakfasts for Busy Mornings. For more recipes and thoughts on feeding kids, visit Katie's blog Mom's Kitchen Handbook.
Recipes from Rise and Shine by Katie Sullivan Morford, © 2016 by Katie Sullivan Morford. Photographs © 2016 by Erin Scott. Reprinted by arrangement with Roost Books, an imprint of Shambhala Publications, Inc.