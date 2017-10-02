18 Fast, Fun Breakfasts Kids Will Love

1. Prepare your favorite pancake batter. Pour half into a bowl; tint with your choice of food coloring (we used McCormick Neon! colors). Transfer batter to a squeeze bottle.

2. Tint the remaining batter with another color and place it in a second squeeze bottle.

3. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-low heat (a lower temperature will help keep the pancakes from browning too quickly). Lightly coat the skillet with butter. To make a pancake, draw an X and an O with one colored batter, then quickly outline the letters with the second colored batter.

4. Continue to add more batter in circles until the pancake is the desired size. Cook until set on the underside and bubbling around the edges, about 2 minutes. Flip and continue to cook until done, about 2 minutes more. Repeat with the remaining batter. Makes 8 pancakes.