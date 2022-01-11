The 12 Best Kid-Approved Breakfast Foods That Are Perfect for School Days

For the Parents Food Awards 2022 Best Breakfast Foods list, we wanted to come up with easy meals that require little or no cooking. We scoured supermarkets for cereals, bars, yogurts, breads, frozen waffles, and other shortcuts that launched within the last year. We also connected with brands for early samples, so we'd be sure to have the latest items on the market. From there, we mainly narrowed our list to products with a wholesome ingredient list and plenty of vitamins and minerals. We added a few treats for special days, plus a couple of classic faves that our staff suggested.