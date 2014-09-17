On-the-Go Breakfast Ideas for Families

Jackie Plant
Updated: May 29, 2019
Make-ahead meals for mornings when there's simply no time to sit at the table.
Sunrise Parfaits

This yummy spoonable breakfast has protein, calcium, and a nice dose of fiber.

Bacon-and-Egg Pitas

Make these protein-rich sandwiches the night before, then reheat them in the microwave.

Good-Morning Pizzas

Your child will think he's getting away with something when you give him pizza for breakfast.

Crazy Crepes

You can wrap up almost anything in a crepe. These will last for three days in the fridge or a month in the freezer.

Wake-Up Breakfast Bars

No time for cereal? Try these delicious fiber-packed energy bars!

 

