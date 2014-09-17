On-the-Go Breakfast Ideas for Families
Sunrise Parfaits
This yummy spoonable breakfast has protein, calcium, and a nice dose of fiber.
Bacon-and-Egg Pitas
Make these protein-rich sandwiches the night before, then reheat them in the microwave.
Good-Morning Pizzas
Your child will think he's getting away with something when you give him pizza for breakfast.
Crazy Crepes
You can wrap up almost anything in a crepe. These will last for three days in the fridge or a month in the freezer.
Wake-Up Breakfast Bars
No time for cereal? Try these delicious fiber-packed energy bars!
