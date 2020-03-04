Breakfast

These smart breakfasts are perfect for even the busiest mornings. Get time-saving, healthful recipes for the most important meal of the day.

Make-Ahead Breakfasts for Busy Families

Beat the morning scramble with these healthy recipes you can prep or cook in advance.
Weekday Morning Breakfast Ideas

Think beyond the cereal bowl. Try our delicious ideas for weekday breakfasts, from flavorful fruit parfaits and smoothies to muffins and quick breads you can bake ahead of time.
Slow-Cooker Breakfast Meals

Make breakfast easy with these delicious slow-cooker recipes.
Five-Minute Breakfast Recipes

With these recipes from the cookbook Rise & Shine, you and the kids can have fresh, wholesome, and delicious meals even on the busiest mornings.
Kellogg's Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal Is in Stores Now

Move over, mini pancake cereal. There's a new petite sweet breakfast in town.
Dunkin' Just Unveiled Coffee-Flavored Cereals That Actually Contain Caffeine

Now you can eat your caramel macchiato instead of drinking it.

Easy-Freezy Breakfast Burritos

Get your kids off to a good and healthy start to the day—without any fuss.
6 Breakfast for Dinner Recipes

Looking for the easiest way to make the kids happy come dinnertime? Serve them breakfast! The delicious change of pace will add a dose of fun to your evening routine, even on those super busy weeknights.
5 Fertility-Boosting Breakfast Recipes

18 Fast, Fun Breakfasts Kids Will Love

Breakfast Pizza

Breakfast Bagel Strata

Raspberry-Lemon Dutch Baby

It's like a pancake but even better! This delicious skillet dish is filled with lemon zest and raspberries, and topped with powdered sugar.

Drumstick Ice Cream Cones Are Now a Cereal

5 Family Breakfast Recipes with Latin Flavor

IHOP Debuts Grinch-y Green Pancakes for the Holidays

You Can Buy 'Golden Girls'-Themed Cereal at Target Now

Breakfast Recipes from Celebrity Chefs

A Special Breakfast Idea for Father's Day

Recipe: Kid-Pleasing Chocolate Granola for Breakfast

Quick and Easy Breakfasts

The Hilarious Ways Kids React to Unusual Breakfast Foods

Do Your Kids Really Need to Eat Breakfast?

On-the-Go Breakfast Ideas for Families

Family-Style or Pre-Plated Meals: Which Are Better?

Study Reveals 12 Cereals that Contain More than 50 Percent Sugar

Cereal for Breakfast: A Good or Bad Idea for Kids?

Summer Meals for Kids Who Need Them

Veggies for Breakfast? Yes!

Skipping Breakfast in Childhood May Increase Later Risk of Metabolic Syndrome

21 Back-to-School Breakfasts

Study: TV Watching Linked to Unhealthy Eating Habits for Kids

14 Power Breakfasts for Kids

