Family Recipes

Make meals a family affair with ideas for healthy foods and fun recipes that kids will ask for over and over again. Plus, find quick-and-easy dinners that help you make the most of your time and your budget.

Most Recent

Oreo's New Limited-Edition 'Trolls' Cookies Are Glittery

Queen Poppy and Pop Troll Tiny Diamond get their own special treats!
Sabra Is Finally Releasing Chocolate Hummus Just in Time for Valentine's Day

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the dessert spread in the brand's Super Bowl ad — and now it's officially hitting stores.
Ben & Jerry's Is Releasing a New Netflix & Chilll'd Flavor Just in Time for Cuffing Season

No matter your relationship status, there's always ice cream.
The Cheesecake Factory Is Releasing a Line of Ice Cream Pints in 7 Different Flavors

The pints are made with real cheesecake ingredients and come in flavors similar to the chain's famous slices.
How to Make Your Kid's Lunch Look Instagram-Worthy in a Flash

Lunch-box genius and mom Hee Jee Lee shares her top strategies for packing a lunch that pops for our debut Insta Eats column.
5 Tips for Better Family Dinners

Family dinner has a host of benefits, ranging from family bonding to improved vocabulary. Here's how to make the most of your evening meals.
More Family Recipes

Quick & Healthy Power Breakfasts for Kids

Get your kids off to a good and healthy start—without any fuss.
Easy Dinners Made With Ground Meat

A pound of ground meat may not be the most exciting thing in your fridge. But come suppertime it’s a busy mom’s best friend: It’s budget-friendly, endlessly versatile, and, best of all, cooks superfast.
Quick and Easy Breakfasts

Five-Minute Breakfast Recipes

Healthy School Lunches & Snacks

Healthy Snacks Kids (and Moms) Love

9 Best Cake and Cookie Mixes

Start your ovens! We tested 43 boxed baking mixes with back-to-school bake sales in mind, and these nine took the cake.

All Family Recipes

Krispy Kreme-Glazed Popcorn Exists and It Sounds Amazing

Family-Friendly Grain Bowl Dinners

5 Family Breakfast Recipes with Latin Flavor

Who Needs Flowers When You Can Have a PICKLE BOUQUET?!

10 Healthy Snack Bars for Kids

Picky Eaters Will LOVE This New Uncrustable

Aldi Is Releasing a Heart-Shaped Cheese Box for Valentine’s Day

Krispy Kreme Just Launched an Unreal Collection of Chocolate Doughnuts

Oreo's New Valentine's Day Cookies Come with Sweet Messages Printed on Top

Costco Is Selling a 27-Lb. Bucket of Mac and Cheese with a 20-Year Shelf Life

Peeps Is Offering a Few Fans the Chance to See Inside Their Factory for the First Time Ever

Sorry Resolutions! Pillsbury Debuts Limited Edition Sugar Cookies Flavor Strawberry Cheesecake

3 Mexican Instant Pot Dinners for Family

New Carrot Cake Oreos Are Already Hitting Shelves—and They're Here to Stay

PSA: You Can Order Girl Scout Cookies Online

Potato Tot Recipes Kids Will Eat Up

5 Best Bento Boxes to Carry the Perfect Packed Lunch

The 3-Step Recipe for School Lunch Box Success

5 Family-Friendly Side Dishes

8 Fitness Influencers Share What They Feed Their Families

4 Easy Pie and Cobbler Recipes

4 Ways With Deviled Eggs

3 Twists on Mac N' Cheese

Eat Like Chip and Joanna With These 3 Magnolia Table Recipes

The Houstonian Hotel Shared the Recipe for Barbara Bush’s 'Famous' Chocolate Chip Cookies

