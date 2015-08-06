Sautéed zucchini and smoked mozzarella stand in for pepperoni in this crowd-pleasing entr?e. Raw garlic in the uncooked, ready-in-10-minutes tomato sauce adds punch. If you don't want to wait the hour for the dough to become easier to work with, use a store-bought ready-to-heat flatbread crust and follow the package instructions. For heat-lovers, drizzle the finished pie with chile oil. From the cookbook Meatless All Day by Dina Cheney.