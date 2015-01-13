6 Baby Shower Cakes for Boys and Girls

By Jenna Helwig
Baby shower cakes are the centerpiece of any celebration. Using our how-to videos as a guide, you can make an easy yet impressive dessert that will wow the guests and the mother-to-be!
Star-Bright Moon Cake

Wish mom-to-be many sleep-filled nights with this adorable baby shower cake idea. Start with a 9 x 13 inch cake that you make or buy and refrigerated cookie dough. Sweet dreams!

Very Violet Sparkle Cake

Need a baby shower cakes for girls? Expect oohs and ahhs for this sparkly purple showstopper. If you'd like, save time by using store-bought cake mix and canned frosting.

Homemade Red Velvet Cake

This impressive cake is a treat to look at—and it’s even better to eat. In between bites, you’ll remember just how good an old-fashioned homemade cake and frosting can taste. The red color makes this an ideal baby shower cake for boys or girls. 

Baby Shower Cake Pops

These baby shower cake pops may look challenging to make, but it's actually a cinch to pull everything together. And who doesn't like to eat food on a stick?

Flower Box Cake

Store-bought candies, frosting, and pound cake come together for this fresh-looking dessert, which is perfect for a spring baby shower. Plus, decorated cookies function as a clever baby shower cake topper!

Gift Box Cakes

These sophisticated baby shower cakes look like they came straight from a bakery. The recipe makes one large "gift" and four smaller ones—but feel free to make small, individually sized portions for each of your guests.

