Holiday Cookies

There's no denying that kids and cookies go together. And there's no time of year when that's more true than at the holidays. Browse or collection of yummy sweets you can make for and with your kids--from quick and easy creations made from purchased cookie dough to bar cookies and brownies.

6 Ways to Score Free Cookies for National Cookie Day on December 4
From malls to hotels, a free cookie is just a drop-in or purchase away.
4 Treats to Make With Your Extra Easter Candy
We have a candy crush and the Easter Bunny agrees. These are the prettiest, easiest, and most Instagrammable Easter treats ever!
Rainbow Ring Cookies
Cookie cutters and food coloring make these creative Rainbow Ring Cookies a fun mix and match cooking project for any cookie occasion.
Sparkly Waffle Cookies
Add some shimmer to your holiday cookie platter with these breakfast-inspired treats!
No-Bake Cranberry Oat Cookies
This easy recipe for No-Bake Cranberry Oat Cookies combines oats, cranberries, coconut, and cocoa—and you don't even need to turn on your oven to make these yummy festive snacks.
Santa Cookies
Turn your plain old sugar cookies into Jolly Old Saint Nicholas with just colored melting chocolates, mini marshmallows and M&Ms.
Peanut Butter Reindeer Cookies
Make your holiday desserts into red-nosed reindeer! These peanut butter cookies use pretzels and candy to make an adorable reindeer face.
10 Holiday Cookie-Decorating Ideas for Kids
Round up your bakers for a day of sweet fun! Our kid-friendly guide has everything you need to make delicious treats for all your family and friends.
Love-Stamped Cookies
Corny Cookies
How to Make Hazelnut Thumbprint Cookies
End-o'-the-Rainbow Cookies

Why You Need to Be Celebrating National Bake Cookies Day

Didn't know December 18th was a national holiday? Well, you do now! Here's how to make the most of it.

