7 Kid-Friendly Super Bowl Snacks

Arrange the brown-colored snacks in the middle of a 20x16-in. board, starting with the crackers as the center of the football. Add the pretzels, sesame sticks, almonds, and figs to form the rest of the shape. Place the coconut-strip laces. Put the dressings in small bowls on opposite corners of the board. Fill the remaining space with the green snacks, starting with the grapes and broccoli and working your way around each side. Makes 8 servings.

Safety First: Since there are a few choking hazards on this spread, save the board for kids ages 4 and older.

Recipe excerpted from Beautiful Boards. Text © 2019 by Maegan Brown. Photography by Jerrelle Guy. Reprinted with permission from Rock Point, USA.