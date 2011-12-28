7 Kid-Friendly Super Bowl Snacks
Super Board
Arrange the brown-colored snacks in the middle of a 20x16-in. board, starting with the crackers as the center of the football. Add the pretzels, sesame sticks, almonds, and figs to form the rest of the shape. Place the coconut-strip laces. Put the dressings in small bowls on opposite corners of the board. Fill the remaining space with the green snacks, starting with the grapes and broccoli and working your way around each side. Makes 8 servings.
Safety First: Since there are a few choking hazards on this spread, save the board for kids ages 4 and older.
Recipe excerpted from Beautiful Boards. Text © 2019 by Maegan Brown. Photography by Jerrelle Guy. Reprinted with permission from Rock Point, USA.
Super Bowl Sweet
Score big with these no-bake cookie-dough pops!
How to make them:
- Start by beating ½ cup each of butter and peanut butter for 30 seconds. Add ½ cup brown sugar, 1 tsp. vanilla, and ½ tsp. salt. Beat until combined. Then beat in 1¼ cups oat flour and ½ cup rolled oats (toast ’em in the oven first). Stir in 1 cup mini semisweet chocolate pieces.
- Roll dough between waxed paper to ¾-inch thick. Cut out footballs using a cookie cutter. Reroll and repeat with remaining dough. Melt 4 oz. semi-sweet chocolate. Dip pop sticks into melted chocolate and insert into footballs.
- Chill cutouts for 20 minutes. Melt another 12 oz. semisweet chocolate. Dip each pop into chocolate and let set on waxed paper.
- Melt 4 oz. white baking chocolate and use to pipe football laces onto pops.
Blitz Burger
Bench half the meat and swap in some fiber-rich, protein-packed beans for these mini Super Bowl burgers.
Kickoff Cheese Ball
Classic cheese balls are stuffed with fatty fillers like butter and mayo, but ours blends in nutritious chickpeas for a lightened-up, spreadable appetizer that is just as delicious.
Chipotle Sweet-Potato Pigskins
Smoky chipotle heat is the kicker in these lightened-up stuffed skins that pack plenty of vitamin C (for defense!).
Linebacker Lettuce Wraps
Find out who can stuff the most color and crunch into a wrap and eat it without a veggie fumble.
End Zone PB Chocolate Footballs
Whole grains, honey and raisins join forces for a nutritious and energizing sweet treat. Make these for the family and guarantee you'll be awarded MVP.