Cooking and Entertaining

Picadillo-Stuffed Peppers
Spice up your basic bell peppers with some delicious stuffing: ground beef, onion, garlic, chicken broth, tomatoes, raisins, and olives.
How to Make a Rice Krispies Treats Bicycle
Rice Krispies Treats feeling a little square? Try creating one shaped like a bike, thanks to fun-food fanatic Jessica Siskin’s upcoming book, Treat Yourself.
8 Gorgeously Glittery Unicorn Foods You Can Make at Home
It's the most magical food fad sweeping the internet: Unicorn treats! Try one of these fun, pretty ideas—and add some sparkle to your snacks.
How to Make Dinner in a Pouch
Wrap up your fish and veggies in parchment packets for foolproof dinners the whole family will love!
Slow-Cooker BBQ Ribs
Slow cooker magic: With a delicious barbecue sauce (mustard, paprika, salt, and black pepper), these ribs take about a day to cook but don't worry, only an hour of that is active prep.
Peanut Butter Chocolate Footballs
These no-bake treats are perfect for game time! They'll be a big score with any chocolate and peanut butter fans.