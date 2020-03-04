Cooking and Entertaining

Throw a great party with family-friendly ideas for cooking and entertaining. Choose from recipes that make preparation simple so that you can enjoy time with your guests rather than slaving away in the kitchen.

Most Recent

Picadillo-Stuffed Peppers
Spice up your basic bell peppers with some delicious stuffing: ground beef, onion, garlic, chicken broth, tomatoes, raisins, and olives.
How to Make a Rice Krispies Treats Bicycle
Rice Krispies Treats feeling a little square? Try creating one shaped like a bike, thanks to fun-food fanatic Jessica Siskin’s upcoming book, Treat Yourself.
8 Gorgeously Glittery Unicorn Foods You Can Make at Home
It's the most magical food fad sweeping the internet: Unicorn treats! Try one of these fun, pretty ideas—and add some sparkle to your snacks.
How to Make Dinner in a Pouch
Wrap up your fish and veggies in parchment packets for foolproof dinners the whole family will love! 
Slow-Cooker BBQ Ribs
Slow cooker magic: With a delicious barbecue sauce (mustard, paprika, salt, and black pepper), these ribs take about a day to cook but don't worry, only an hour of that is active prep.
Peanut Butter Chocolate Footballs
These no-bake treats are perfect for game time! They'll be a big score with any chocolate and peanut butter fans.
Advertisement

More Cooking and Entertaining

Slow Cooker vs. Pressure Cooker Smackdown
In one corner, the well-loved veteran slow cooker. In the other, the newly popular but misunderstood pressure cooker. The winner? You and your family, since each of these delicious recipes works in either appliance.
How to Make Bacon & Cheese Fondue
Make a statement at your party with this flavorful fondue everyone will enjoy!
Jewel Box Jigglers
5 Grown-Up Treats Inspired by Kids' Favorite Snacks
Easy Slow-Cooker Recipes for Every Meal of the Day
A Kid-Friendly Game-Day Menu

5 Ways to Up Your Potluck Game

Say good-bye to ho-hum potato salad. With these smart tips and an easy, gorgeous recipe, your potluck contribution will be the first to disappear.  

© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com