Celebrity Chefs

To-Die-For Churro Cupcakes
An easy cupcake recipe that combines two of celebrity chef Marcela Valladolid's childhood favorites, this is a mashup of epic proportions.
The Sweet, Salty, Spicy Popcorn of Your Dreams
This fancy popcorn from celebrity chef Marcela Valladolid is so delicious you'll want it as a snack, for dessert, and just maybe for breakfast, lunch, and dinner too.
Tiffani Thiessen on Busy Weeknight Dinners, Kids in the Kitchen, and Her Family's Newest Addition
Celeb mom Tiffani Thiessen dishes to Parents.com on her favorite dinners for busy weeknights, her little kitchen helper, and life as a family of four.
Food Writer Melissa Clark Invites Us into Her Kitchen
We recently had the pleasure of interviewing Melissa Clark: The New York Times columnist, author of countless cookbooks (including her latest, In the Kitchen with a Good Appetite) and the mastermind behind the feature story, A Global Potluck in the September issue of Parents magazine. Clark dishes on her fool-proof cooking method, her love of pie, and the cookbook she couldn't live without.
A Global Potluck
Asking friends to bring a dish from their cultural background is a great recipe for teaching about diversity.
Kid-Friendly International Dishes
Both delicious and healthy, these recipes will nourish your child's appetite for foreign cuisine.