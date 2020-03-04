Entertaining

Getting together with friends and family becomes even more important once you have kids. Here's what you need to know to about easy meals, quick bites, minding your budget, no-stress preparations, and how to make entertaining fun for you and for the kids.

How To Celebrate the Holidays Without Buying Your Kids a Bunch of Gifts
Is it possible to still celebrate the spirit of the season without consumerism? Read on for ideas on how to have a gift-free holiday season (without inciting war at home).
The Year I Couldn't Afford Christmas Changed My Whole Approach to the Holidays
I had to make a very difficult decision: I could either pay off my arrest warrant, or I could buy my son Christmas presents.
Redditors Discuss The 'Yeah....that's Not Going to Happen' Items on Kids' Christmas Lists
Not all wishes can come true during the holiday season. Reddit parents united over some of the items on their kids' lists that won't make it under the tree this year.
4 Fun Ways to Celebrate Raksha Bandhan With Kids
Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu holiday to express love, gratitude, and protection with a symbolic piece of thread. Here are fun ways to get your children involved.
What is Kwanzaa? How to Explain the African-American Holiday to Kids
The 54-year-old non-religious holiday is still thriving. Learn the facts around Kwanzaa and how to celebrate it with your family.
Here's How to Celebrate the Holidays Safely This Year, According to the CDC
Staying home is the safest option. But as millions of Americans plan to travel for the 2020 holidays, the CDC offers advice on how to stay as safe as possible.
5 Ways to Celebrate Juneteenth as a Family
The anniversary of when all slaves in the United States were freed, Juneteenth is an opportunity to listen, learn, and act in support and celebration of Black people.
5 Fun Activities to Do With Your Children for Ramadan
Have fun celebrating Ramadan as a family with these festive crafts and activities that will also teach kids the history of the holiday.
6 Holiday Brunch Recipes for a Crowd
6 Ways to Score Free Cookies for National Cookie Day on December 4
Megan the Wine Mom Reviews the Best Canned Wines
4 Treats to Make With Your Extra Easter Candy

6 Empanada Recipes for All Occasions

Whether they’re sweet or savory, empanadas are the perfect finger foods for guests, both big and small, to enjoy at your holiday party.

How to Host an Easter Buffet: Recipes & Tips
4 Sweet Treats Made with Peeps
8 Gorgeously Glittery Unicorn Foods You Can Make at Home
How to Make Dinner in a Pouch
Slow-Cooker BBQ Ribs
Peanut Butter Chocolate Footballs
4 Naturally Pink Treats for Valentine's Day
Slow Cooker vs. Pressure Cooker Smackdown
How to Make Bacon & Cheese Fondue
How to Make Holiday Party Cheeseball Pops
Jewel Box Jigglers
Rainbow Ring Cookies
5 Grown-Up Treats Inspired by Kids' Favorite Snacks
Sparkly Waffle Cookies
No-Bake Cranberry Oat Cookies
Santa Cookies
Peanut Butter Reindeer Cookies
10 Holiday Cookie-Decorating Ideas for Kids
Cloud Dough
Easy Slow-Cooker Recipes for Every Meal of the Day
A Kid-Friendly Game-Day Menu
Pre-Candy Halloween Dinner Ideas
How to Make Virgin Piña Coladas
5 Ways to Up Your Potluck Game
Love-Stamped Cookies
