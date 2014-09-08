3 Kid-Friendly Recipes to Make Together
The Chef: Eric Martinez, 10
Eric Martinez, 10, of Spring, Texas, was the youngest competitor on season 2 of Top Chef Junior. He started baking with his mom at age 4.
Eric’s Honey-Sesame Chicken
Eric thinks cooking this chicken recipe is a great way to get comfortable with letting your child use the stove with your supervision. “Have a lot of patience. It may be rough at first!” he says.
The Chef: Carson Peterson
Thanks to his nonna, Carson Peterson, of Ventura, California, had eight years of cooking experience under his belt when he competed on Top Chef Junior at age 13. “Teach cooking like a sport,” he advises. “Encourage practice, and show pride in the result."
Carsons' Fish in Parchment
Carson made a version of this French recipe on TV. If anything will persuade your kid to try fish, it's unwrapping a cute package!
The Chef: Addie Borgmann
Addie Borgmann’s twist on taco night won first place out of 2,700-plus entries in Sodexo’s 2019 National Future Chefs Championship. She's a fifth-grader from Elkhorn, Nebraska.
Addie’s Taco Bites
Addie got the idea to roll the taco meat into balls after a messy dinner with her younger sibs. Her dish will be served in school cafeterias nationwide.