3 Kid-Friendly Recipes to Make Together

By Karen Cicero
Updated October 04, 2019
Jen Causey
Acclaimed junior chefs share the yummy recipes they love to make for their families. Gather your little helpers, grab a step stool, and let the fun begin!
The Chef: Eric Martinez, 10

Eric Martinez, 10, of Spring, Texas, was the youngest competitor on season 2 of Top Chef Junior. He started baking with his mom at age 4.

Eric’s Honey-Sesame Chicken

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Eric thinks cooking this chicken recipe is a great way to get comfortable with letting your child use the stove with your supervision. “Have a lot of patience. It may be rough at first!” he says.

The Chef: Carson Peterson

Thanks to his nonna, Carson Peterson, of Ventura, California, had eight years of cooking experience under his belt when he competed on Top Chef Junior at age 13. “Teach cooking like a sport,” he advises. “Encourage practice, and show pride in the result."

Carsons' Fish in Parchment

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Carson made a version of this French recipe on TV. If anything will persuade your kid to try fish, it's unwrapping a cute package!

The Chef: Addie Borgmann

Addie Borgmann’s twist on taco night won first place out of 2,700-plus entries in Sodexo’s 2019 National Future Chefs Championship. She's a fifth-grader from Elkhorn, Nebraska.

Addie’s Taco Bites

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Addie got the idea to roll the taco meat into balls after a messy dinner with her younger sibs. Her dish will be served in school cafeterias nationwide.

