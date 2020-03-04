Cooking with Kids

The key to making the dinner hour more fun? Get your kids involved in the cooking with simple tasks and easy recipes even the littlest chef can master.

Most Recent

How to Bake Focaccia Bread With Your Kids
One way to turn your kid on to vegetables? Let them use tomatoes, peppers, and more to transform crusty-chewy (no-knead!) bread into an edible masterpiece.
Chrissy Teigen 'Struggling' to Find a Meal Her Daughter Wants: 'Spending My Days Making a Menu'
Cravings author Chrissy Teigen vented on Twitter about her 2½-year-old daughter Luna Simone's very particular appetite.
11 Easy Ways to Get Kids Cooking
Cooking with kids can feel daunting (the knives! the mess!). But these bite-sized tasks are perfect for getting children of all ages into the kitchen.
See How Toddlers Fare in Gordon Ramsay and James Corden's Hilarious 'MasterChef Junior Junior' Spoof
James Corden and Gordon Ramsay are on the hunt for America's youngest great home cooks—even if some of them are babies.   
22 Ways to Make Cooking With Kids More Fun
Scared they’ll get hurt? Scared they'll get flour everywhere? Hate to waste food? Chefs, food bloggers, and nutritionists dish on how they train their kids in the kitchen—and keep it fun for everyone. 
Banana Bunny Pops
For a healthier Easter treat, make these Banana Bunny Pops. Kids will love dipping the banana pieces in melted blue chocolate and adding candy eyes and noses.
Advertisement

More Cooking with Kids

PB&J Crispy Treats
Upgrade your go-to rice crispy treats recipe by adding some chunky peanut butter to the mixture, then spreading strawberry jam between two layers.
Easter Sandwich Idea: There's a Hare in My Lunch
Add some Easter love to the kids' lunch boxes by creating rabbit shapes with a cookie cutter from slices of white and wheat breads. On the side, serve mini versions of bunny's fave food.
Colossal Popsicle
5 Things Nikki Dinki Is Doing to Raise an Adventurous Eater
7 Mistakes to Stop Making If You Want Your Kids to Learn to Cook
Tiffani Thiessen on Busy Weeknight Dinners, Kids in the Kitchen, and Her Family's Newest Addition

6 Kid-Friendly Pancake Upgrades

Let your kids create their own pancake breakfast with these yummy mix-in ideas. 

All Cooking with Kids

Cooking with Kids: Noodle Salad Spring Rolls
Chocolate Cheesecake Brownies
Healthy Snack: Carrot Crisps
Cooking with Kids: Strawberry Cake Roll
Cool Kitchen Tools for Kids
Simple Chocolate-Mint Treats
Cooking with Kids: Pizza Frittata
Cooking with Kids: Cheese Ball Party Pops
Cooking with Kids: Green Bean Fries
Healthy Cranberry Snack for Kids
Cooking with Kids: Jam-Filled Scones
Easy Pizza Dough
Trail Mix Muffins
3 Kid-Friendly Recipes to Make Together
Easy Breakfast Idea: Apple Ring Pancakes
Cookies & Cream Fudge
Strawberry Meringue Clouds
Make Apple Pie Pretzels
Animal Cracker-Inspired Cookies
Day-After-Thanksgiving Turkey and Dumplings
Caramel Cream Fondue
Sweet Dilly Pickles
Banana Berry Sorbet
California Sushi Rolls
Chocolate-Dipped Macaroon Pyramids
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com