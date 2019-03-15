12 Seriously Easy Freezer Meal Recipes
Busy parents simply don't time to stand over the stove. To set you up for success, we rounded up 12 make-ahead freezer meal recipes. The dishes will keep your whole family fueled with minimal effort!
Pre-Packaged Smoothie Bags
Start your day with pre-packaged smoothie bags that are chock-full of the good vitamins you'll need to power through the day. "You can just dump and blend when you're ready to eat," says Beth Moncel, the microbiologist-turned-food-blogger behind Budget Bytes, which is dedicated to healthy, easy, and affordable recipes. "You can even stuff fresh spinach and kale into your smoothie bags." Parents' Mega Green—made with baby spinach, avocado, and cucumber—is one such ultra-healthy sip.
Mini Meatloaves
Made of ground sirloin, these mini meatloaves will please the entire family. Here's a freezer meal tip: When it makes sense, freeze in individual portions. This grants you last-minute flexibility, since you can feed one or two family members quickly (the same or different foods!).
Veggie Breakfast Sandwich
If your stomach yearns for something a little more filling in the a.m., Beth Moncel's freezable veggie-packed breakfast sandwiches are ideal for busy mornings. With plenty of protein and iron, along with vitamins C and D, it's jam-packed with nutrients.
Bean and Cheese Burritos
Moncel also likes simple yet delicious bean and cheese burritos because they can be customized easily. Add scrambled eggs for breakfast, pulled pork and pineapple for a tropical twist, or roasted veggies for a nutrition boost. "Burritos are a great item to keep stocked in the freezer because you can take out one at a time, as needed," says Moncel. "You can reheat these in the microwave without thawing first, making them great for last-minute meals."
Spinach and Artichoke Stuffed Shells With Chicken
This freezer meal recipe combines two favorites: stuffed shells and spinach artichoke dip! If you don't have time to thaw, feel free to bake them from frozen.
Mini Pizzas
Freezer-ready mini pizzas are a fun riff on frozen pizza bagel bites. Simply top English muffins with marinara sauce, cheese, and toppings and bakes them for 15 minutes. To defrost, just pop them back in the oven and voilà—you have a tasty pick-me-up.
Bean and Cheese Quesadillas
For snacking, you'll probably crave something substantial and comforting. Think black bean quesadillas, which take about 15 minutes to whip up. You can freeze a whole gallon-sized bag of them to have on hand for later. "Because they're so thin, you can reheat them straight from the freezer in a skillet over low heat," says Moncel.
Italian Meatballs
After a marathon parenting session, a comforting bowl of spaghetti and Italian meatballs might be your one saving grace. "Meatballs are great because you don't have to thaw the entire batch. And because they're so small, they reheat and cook quickly, so they often don't need thawing first," says Moncel. "Just pop them into a pot of sauce and let them simmer until cooked through."
Basic Chili
For freezer meal recipes, Moncel recommends soups and stews like her basic chili recipe. You can customize the dish to your liking, whether that means making it vegetarian or adding beer to create an earthier flavor. "Soups and stews can be defrosted in a soup pot with a lid over medium-low heat, stirring often, until it has melted and heated through," Moncel advises.
Creamy Green Chile Enchiladas
This freezer meal recipe makes 12 enchiladas, which is perfect because your family will probably want seconds!
Slow Cooker Curry Lentils
Moncel's slow-cooker coconut curry lentils is a vegan dish that packs a punch with sweet, spicy, and savory flavors. There's only 30 minutes of hands-on time, and you can let the Indian-inspired dish simmer in the slow cooker for the remaining four hours.
Chili Rubbed Pulled Pork
Consider keeping a big batch of slow-cooked meat on hand, like Budget Bytes' chili-rubbed pork. It be used in a variety of dishes. "I freeze that in its juice so that I can take out a little at a time to make things like tacos or burritos," says Moncel. "Having the meat pre-cooked makes dinner so much faster!"