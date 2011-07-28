No-Stress School Snacks for Kids

Most of the snacks served to children should be fruits and vegetables, since most kids do not eat the recommended five to 13 servings of fruits and vegetables each day. Fruit can be served whole, sliced, cut in half, cubed or in wedges. Canned, frozen and dried fruits often need little preparation. But please note that large chunks are a choking hazard for children younger than 4 and should be avoided.

Here's one smart idea: Toss a couple of clementines into your kid's lunchbox. They're much easier for young kids to peel and hold, and they're packed with vitamin C.