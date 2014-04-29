7 Yummy Variations on Grilled Cheese

By Laurie Wolf and others
Lose the butter! These gooey sandwiches are lower in fat -- plus, many have a fruit or veggie tucked inside.
Apple-Cheddar Grilled Cheese

Marcus Nilsson
You may never have thought to make your grilled cheese with cinnamon bread, but it's actually a perfect match for the raisins and apple slices tucked inside.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

Marcus Nilsson
This sandwich's secret weapon: red peppers, which supply plenty of vitamin C.

Nutty Banana Grilled Cheese

Marcus Nilsson
It's not only okay to start the day with this protein-packed grilled cheese, it's actually healthier than many morning meals.

Grilled Cheese Pizza

Marcus Nilsson
We put mozzarella and sauce inside Italian bread, but feel free to add other pizza toppings. Serve with tomato soup.

Grilled Cheese on A Stick

Frances Janisch
A pretzel rod makes a fun handle for grilled cheese circles.

Waffle Grilled Cheese

Lucy Schaeffer
Who needs a pricey Panini press? Use a waffle iron to make grilled cheese sandwiches.

Open-Face Cheese Sandwiches

Paula Hible
This genius recipe comes from Iron Chef Cat Cora.

