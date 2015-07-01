Easy Kid-Friendly Summer Meals
Deep-Dish Pizza Tomatoes
Far from garden variety, this new take on pepperoni pizza puts the tomato front and center and uses crusty bread and familiar pie toppings for the filling.
Chili-fied Zucchini Canoes
A no-fuss stuffing of turkey chili turns a humble zucchini into a satisfying meal. Top your boats with a dollop of salsa, a sprinkle of shredded cheese, or other favorite chili add-ins.
Baby Eggplant Boats
A blend of Mediterranean ingredients, including chickpeas, tomatoes, oregano, and lemon, makes this dinner flavorful but still appealing to kids. The portions are generous, so you'll likely have enough left over for lunch.
This for That: Our eggplant stuffing calls for feta, but goat cheese also works well and produces an even creamier result.
Peanut Pasta Peppers
Here, bell peppers serve as the crunchy, edible vessel for a nutty noodle salad that's delicious warm or chilled. No time in the oven -- and very little on the stove top -- makes this recipe ideal for hot summer evenings.
Test Kitchen Tip: If you happen to cut too much off the bottom of a bell pepper, cover the opening with a scrap placed inside. Problem solved!
Creamy Tomato Cucumber Cups
Perfect for a picnic or as a poolside snack, these little cups get a big-time boost in taste from a dollop of tahini.