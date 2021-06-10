10 Latin-Inspired Paletas, Ice Creams, and Frozen Treats to Keep You Chill All Summer

By Karen Cicero and Julia Tortoriello
June 10, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Priscilla Gragg .

The word from our panel of testers: These 10 Latin-inspired paletas and ice creams taste authentic.

Best Mango Paleta

Credit: Courtesy of Solero
Solero Organic Mango Crushed Fruit Bars

It's yum on a stick. Kids and parents alike compared this icy treat to eating frozen mango-only better. They loved the "real fruit chunks" and the bar's design, which makes it easy to eat. The portion is great, too: At 80 calories, "it's a good size for little hands," said one mom.

Best Watermelon Paleta

Credit: Courtesy of GoodPop
GoodPop Watermelon Agave

Dubbed "the taste of summer" by our testing panel, these 40-calorie pops hit just the right note on sweetness. "They are not too sugary and taste fresh," said one mom. Feel-good bonus: The company uses locally sourced Texas melons whenever available.

Best Avocado Paleta

Credit: Courtesy of Chill Pop
Chill Pop Avocado Mint Chip

Our kid testers were a little skeptical about trying a green paleta, but they did it for the chocolate chips. The consensus: It's so "minty" and "yummy." You'll be happy that these nondairy treats (made with avocado, organic coconut milk, and fresh mint leaves) contain four grams of fiber apiece.

Best Mixed-Flavor Paleta

Credit: Courtesy of Whole Foods Market 365
Whole Foods Market 365 Caribbean Mix Fruit Bars

The tropical vibes are strong in this icy mash-up of mango, strawberries, and coconut flakes, plus passion fruit and pineapple juices. Kid and grown-up testers raved about this Whole Foods Market exclusive, so stash a few boxes in the freezer for family gatherings.

Best Mini Paleta

Credit: Courtesy of Helados Mexico
Helados Mexico Minis Variety Pack

Everyone gets to pick their favorite flavor from the mix of mango, strawberry, and coconut. "They transported me to my own childhood," said one tester who grew up in Argentina. There's also a dairy-free 12-pack with lime, strawberry, and pineapple flavors.

Best Dulce De Leche Ice Cream

Credit: Courtesy of Häagen-Dazs
Häagen-Dazs Dulce de Leche Ice Cream

Our panel of mini taste testers practically inhaled this rich blend of caramel and sweet cream with golden caramel swirls, reporting that it embodies the flavor of the traditional Latin dessert. One junior tester gushed, "Wow, Mommy, this ice cream is really delectable!"

Best Spicy Frozen Treat

Credit: Courtesy of Great Value
Great Value Mango Habanero Coconut

With a medium amount of heat (that even some kids liked), this Walmart exclusive brand swirls together mango habanero sorbet and coconut ice cream. The result: an appealing combo of textures and flavors for about $2 per container.

Best Mexican Chocolate Ice Cream

Credit: Courtesy of Helados La Neta
Helados La Neta Chocolate con Canela

Although cinnamon can be overpowering, this Mexican-inspired treat serves up the perfect spice-to-chocolate ratio. One kid exclaimed, "Whoa! This is amazing!" And a parent noted that it reminded her of a cold Dominican hot chocolate.

Best Bolis

Credit: Courtesy of Helados Mexico
Helados Mexico

Ice cream in a tube sounded awesome to our kid testers, and the strawberry-cream flavor of this authentic Mexican brand lived up to their expectations. One junior judge summed up the feelings for all: "It tastes deliciously creamy! Mami, when can you buy us some more?"

Best Single-Serve Cup

Credit: Courtesy of La Michoacana
La Michoacana Cups

A fun alternative to an ice-cream cup, this sorbet-and-fruit combo is refreshing. Testers loved the chopped-fruit topping and wooden scoop. Sold individually and in four-packs, new flavors are Frechera Strawberries 'N Sweet Cream and Piña Loca (pineapple chamoy, not shown).

