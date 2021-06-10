10 Latin-Inspired Paletas, Ice Creams, and Frozen Treats to Keep You Chill All Summer
The word from our panel of testers: These 10 Latin-inspired paletas and ice creams taste authentic.
Best Mango Paleta
Solero Organic Mango Crushed Fruit Bars
It's yum on a stick. Kids and parents alike compared this icy treat to eating frozen mango-only better. They loved the "real fruit chunks" and the bar's design, which makes it easy to eat. The portion is great, too: At 80 calories, "it's a good size for little hands," said one mom.
Best Watermelon Paleta
GoodPop Watermelon Agave
Dubbed "the taste of summer" by our testing panel, these 40-calorie pops hit just the right note on sweetness. "They are not too sugary and taste fresh," said one mom. Feel-good bonus: The company uses locally sourced Texas melons whenever available.
Best Avocado Paleta
Chill Pop Avocado Mint Chip
Our kid testers were a little skeptical about trying a green paleta, but they did it for the chocolate chips. The consensus: It's so "minty" and "yummy." You'll be happy that these nondairy treats (made with avocado, organic coconut milk, and fresh mint leaves) contain four grams of fiber apiece.
Best Mixed-Flavor Paleta
Whole Foods Market 365 Caribbean Mix Fruit Bars
The tropical vibes are strong in this icy mash-up of mango, strawberries, and coconut flakes, plus passion fruit and pineapple juices. Kid and grown-up testers raved about this Whole Foods Market exclusive, so stash a few boxes in the freezer for family gatherings.
Best Mini Paleta
Helados Mexico Minis Variety Pack
Everyone gets to pick their favorite flavor from the mix of mango, strawberry, and coconut. "They transported me to my own childhood," said one tester who grew up in Argentina. There's also a dairy-free 12-pack with lime, strawberry, and pineapple flavors.
Best Dulce De Leche Ice Cream
Häagen-Dazs Dulce de Leche Ice Cream
Our panel of mini taste testers practically inhaled this rich blend of caramel and sweet cream with golden caramel swirls, reporting that it embodies the flavor of the traditional Latin dessert. One junior tester gushed, "Wow, Mommy, this ice cream is really delectable!"
Best Spicy Frozen Treat
Great Value Mango Habanero Coconut
With a medium amount of heat (that even some kids liked), this Walmart exclusive brand swirls together mango habanero sorbet and coconut ice cream. The result: an appealing combo of textures and flavors for about $2 per container.
Best Mexican Chocolate Ice Cream
Helados La Neta Chocolate con Canela
Although cinnamon can be overpowering, this Mexican-inspired treat serves up the perfect spice-to-chocolate ratio. One kid exclaimed, "Whoa! This is amazing!" And a parent noted that it reminded her of a cold Dominican hot chocolate.
Best Bolis
Helados Mexico
Ice cream in a tube sounded awesome to our kid testers, and the strawberry-cream flavor of this authentic Mexican brand lived up to their expectations. One junior judge summed up the feelings for all: "It tastes deliciously creamy! Mami, when can you buy us some more?"
Best Single-Serve Cup
La Michoacana Cups
A fun alternative to an ice-cream cup, this sorbet-and-fruit combo is refreshing. Testers loved the chopped-fruit topping and wooden scoop. Sold individually and in four-packs, new flavors are Frechera Strawberries 'N Sweet Cream and Piña Loca (pineapple chamoy, not shown).