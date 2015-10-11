4 Pie Recipes You Can Eat for Dinner
Not everything in a crust is for dessert. These four recipes offer main meal goodness, wrapped in serious kid-appeal!
Curried Veggie Pot Pie
Michael Piazza
The unexpected spices in this dish make it far from ordinary. Replace 11/2 cups of the mixed vegetables with diced, cooked chicken for a more traditional version.
Greek Dinner Galette
Michael Piazza
Think of this free-form pie as a simpler version of spanakopita, with all the leafy-green and cheesy goodness intact. It's assembled right on your baking sheet, which cuts down on cleanup.
Deep Dish Taco
Michael Piazza
Like the food that inspired it, this all-in-one dish features a hearty beef-and-cheese filling topped with fresh veggies.
Baked Reuben Pockets
Bundled in buttery, flaky pastry crust, the classic corned beef sandwich gets a homey makeover—and you can eat it on the go.
