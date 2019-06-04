Image zoom Gentl + Hyers

Foodie, Instagram star, and mom of two Sarah Copeland knows how to savor the season. Get inspired by her quiet life away from the hustle and bustle and the farm-to-table meals she enjoys with her family and friends with these summer recipes from her new cookbook Every Day Is Saturday.

Summer Macaroni (Not Just for Summer)

A friendly reminder: When it comes to feeding family or friends, ease does exist. Case in point, the one-pot pasta pictured above.

I first made it when friends came for afternoon grazing and stayed, unexpectedly, for dinner. While we chatted, I dashed about the kitchen throwing noodles, a sliced onion, zucchini, and a glug of olive oil into a pot. Twenty minutes and a few stirs later (that’s the catch: stir, or the pasta will stick), we had a gorgeous meal. Everyone, the adults and the kids, returned for seconds.

Get the full recipe: Summer Macaroni (Not Just for Summer)

Toasted Many-Seed Muesli with Summer Fruits

Muesli answers the call for an ideal weekday breakfast. It’s easy, sustaining, and delicious, and it works in any season. There are two kinds of muesli: The first is the thickened pudding-like muesli of grains and fruit soaked in milk overnight, which I adore but which makes my husband and kids balk. The other, the kind we eat most days, is more like a homemade cold cereal, served on the fly with a splash of milk or yogurt. This recipe works either way.

The best way to fall in love with muesli is to add only the ingredients you love. I serve muesli with almost any fruit, from watermelon (a revelation!) to peaches, cherries, berries, currants, pears, grated apple, and even dried fruit.

Get the full recipe: Toasted Many-Seed Muesli with Summer Fruits

Grilled Skirt Steak With Chimichurri

Few things are better at herding a summer crowd than a tender steak, grilled to perfection, doused with a potent, garlic-laced chimichurri. My go-to side for this main event is a big salad. Keep it simple so the focus can be on good company and conversation.

Get the full recipe: Grilled Skirt Steak With Chimichurri

Raspberry-Rhubarb Crumble

The essence of childhood is truly present in this stripped-down summer dessert: tender and tart, crumbly, and just a tiny touch sweet. Don’t skip the generous scoops of ice cream right on top. Check all formalities for the night: Pass the spoons and dig straight in.

Get the full recipe: Raspberry-Rhubarb Crumble

Greek Salad (Sort Of)

Think of Greek salad as a formula for getting more of the season’s best vegetables onto your family’s plate: big, meaty chunks of vegetables, plus large amounts of a salty, flavorful cheese, plus olives or capers, plus dressing (anything you have stashed in the refrigerator, or a drizzle of olive oil, lemon, and salt and pepper).

Get the full recipe: Greek Salad (Sort Of)

