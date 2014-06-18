14 Easy Grilling Dinner Recipes
Your backyard grill can do much more than sizzle burgers! Branch out and try cooking main dishes and sides together in foil-pack bundles the kids can customize. Or add a new twist to your average chicken, steak, and shrimp with one of these flavorful recipes.
Bean & Cheese Enchiladas
The grill works just as well as an oven when it comes melting the cheese in these veggie-forward enchiladas.
Soy-Glazed Salmon & Rice
This whole meal is made in individual foil packets which can be assembled up to a day before cooking; just keep them refrigerated!
Marinara Chicken
All you need to do for this cheesy Italian-inspired dinner recipe is wrap the ingredients tightly in aluminum foil, then grill or bake.
Sausage & Pepper Sandwiches
Heavy-duty foil works best for grilling up the peppers, onion, and sausage that star in this dinner. If you don’t have heavy-duty, double the regular kind for this recipe or any others with a lot of ingredients.
Grilled Banana Splits
Warm bananas add a gooey (in a good way) twist to the old-school sundae. Let kids pick their own toppings!
Argentinian Gaucho Steak With Chimichurri
We used flavorful (and budget-friendly!) flank steak for our three steak recipes, which make great family meals. The steak needs tenderizing, though: pound it for a few seconds with a meat mallet (a job some kids will beg to do!), and marinate it for at least an hour. For maximum tenderness, slice the meat across the grain, holding your knife at a 45-degree angle to the cutting board.
This savory Argentinian steak recipe comes with a bold chimichurri sauce that highlights bright flavors like garlic and cilantro. Grilled red and yellow bell peppers make a great optional side.
Korean Bulgogi-Style Steak
Kids will love the sweet, salty, and tangy sauce in this Korean-inspired steak recipe. Steamed rice, grilled scallions, and kimchi (Korean pickled cabbage, available at Asian markets) really complement the dish.
Pineapple-Juiced Steak Fajitas
A classic Mexican dish gets a fresh update with pineapple and lime juice. Serve with whatever fixings your family enjoys, such as sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.
Prosciutto-and-Spinach-Wrapped Shrimp
When it comes to shrimp, these tender seafood morsels cook up quickly and soak up flavors beautifully. They also make a fun presentation threaded on skewers -- which also happens to be a great way to grill them. Use metal or bamboo skewers and space the shrimp well, so that they cook evenly. Shrimp can get mushy from a marinade; stick with basting or finishing sauces like the ones with the three shrimp recipes, and you'll have a winning dinner.
This Italian-inspired dish gets a crispy, salty bite from the prosciutto and savory goodness from the garlic-butter sauce. Serve the shrimp skewers with veggie skewers, like grilled cherry tomatoes and mushrooms.
Greek Herbed Shrimp with Feta and Black Olives
Introduce kids to Greek flavors with these simple skewers topped with a lemon-herb basting sauce. Serve them with grilled skewers of grilled cherry tomatoes and mushrooms, then top the whole dish with crumbled feta and Kalamata olives.
Southeast Asian Coconut Shrimp
Sweet, citrus-y, and slightly spicy, these Asian-inspired shrimp skewers go great with steamed rice and grilled pineapple skewers.
Mediterranean Lemon-Rosemary Chicken
A marinade bath helps produce a tasty chicken dish, and a finishing drizzle or dipping sauce boosts the wow factor even more. We used bone-in thighs with the skin on (love that crispy skin!) for these three chicken recipes, but boneless, skinless thighs are also a great option -- they cook faster and are lower in fat.
Introduce your family to the flavors of the Mediterranean with this simple and comforting recipe. Serve the chicken with grilled zucchini and yellow squash slices, and top it all with a drizzle of olive oil and a generous sprinkling of grated Romano cheese.
Indonesian Chicken with Satay Sauce
Familiar kid-favorite ingredients like peanut butter make this sweet-and-sour Southeast Asian chicken dish an instant hit. Serve with grilled veggies, like sliced zucchini and yellow squash, and white rice.
Indian Chicken with Curry Yogurt Sauce
Put a kid-friendly spin on bold Indian flavors with cooling yogurt, tangy lemon juice, and a zesty touch of ginger. Serve the dish with sliced cucumbers and extra curry yogurt sauce.
Tip: Basting adds extra flavor to any grilled dish. Pour a bit of the leftover marinade into a cup and, using a long-handled basting brush, carefully brush it on the meat as it cooks over direct heat. Let the meat cook for at least 3 minutes after the final basting.