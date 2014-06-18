14 Easy Grilling Dinner Recipes

We used flavorful (and budget-friendly!) flank steak for our three steak recipes, which make great family meals. The steak needs tenderizing, though: pound it for a few seconds with a meat mallet (a job some kids will beg to do!), and marinate it for at least an hour. For maximum tenderness, slice the meat across the grain, holding your knife at a 45-degree angle to the cutting board.

This savory Argentinian steak recipe comes with a bold chimichurri sauce that highlights bright flavors like garlic and cilantro. Grilled red and yellow bell peppers make a great optional side.