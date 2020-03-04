Family Favorites

We all have a favorite family meals sure to please all ages and even the pickiest of eaters. But if you find yourself in a food rut, we've got healthy, easy tips to jump-start your cooking, and make it fun for the whole family.

Most Recent

'Lasagna Lady' Has Prepared 1,200+ Pans of Free Comfort Food for Her Neighbors
This Washington resident used her $1,200 stimulus check to buy the ingredients.
5 Farm-to-Table Recipes the Whole Family Will Love
Cookbook author Sarah Copeland shares a few of her family's favorite healthy (and easy!) summer meals.
Zucchini and Yellow Squash Recipes The Whole Family Will Love
Use up your fresh summer vegetables with these easy kid-friendly squash recipes, including healthy zucchini bread, pasta, and even pizza!
Costco Is Selling a 27-Lb. Bucket of Mac and Cheese with a 20-Year Shelf Life
The vat of cheesy goodness weighs as much as about 100 baseballs, half a bale of hay or your average 3-year-old child.
'Pasta, Pretty Please' Is the Rainbow-Themed Cookbook for Parents of Picky Eaters
Sneak veggies, superfoods, and herbs into your child's meal by disguising it with stunning, homemade rainbow pasta. It's so easy they'll want to partake in the cooking as if it's arts and crafts. 
6 Empanada Recipes for All Occasions
Whether they’re sweet or savory, empanadas are the perfect finger foods for guests, both big and small, to enjoy at your holiday party.
More Family Favorites

10 Hearty Slow Cooker Pasta Dishes Perfect for Fall
From lasagna to mac n' cheese, these slow-cooker pasta recipes are perfect hearty, belly-warming dinner options for chilly nights.
Kale Salad with Pumpkin Vinaigrette
With fall just around the corner, this Kale Salad with Pumpkin Vinaigrette is a must!
9 Light and Healthy Grill Recipes
5 Recipes to Make Over a Campfire
Slow-Cooker Blueberry Cobbler
7 Slow-Cooker Recipes That Are Perfect for Summer

Patty Mac

This skillet-top recipe is a delicious fusion of mac 'n' cheese and a patty melt--two kid favorites in one!

