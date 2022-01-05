I Tried Home Chef's Skinnytaste Meals—Here's Why They're Perfect for Families Who Want to Eat Clean

Chicken with Mushroom-Shallot Sauce: This dish was very tasty, but, honestly, I wasn't super impressed with it, considering the price per serving. The chicken was incredibly flavorful and better than my usual basic oven-baked recipes, but the rice was kind of bland and took a lot more effort cooking it on the stovetop than the microwavable pouches I always have on hand. Since mushrooms might not be everyone's cup of tea, this recipe makes it super easy to leave them off of any family members' plates. You can simply leave the chicken plain and give mushroom lovers a little extra sauce. Each adult serving had 470 calories and 41 grams of protein.