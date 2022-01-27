I Was Shocked (and Delighted) by the Convenience of Daily Harvest's New Harvest Bakes

Factors What it means Numerical ranking (1-10)

Taste Meals have a balanced and delicious flavor and consistency. 9

Ease of Preparation The service provides easy-to-follow instructions for preparing and cooking the meal. 10

Quality of Ingredients Ingredients are high quality and fresh. They are in good shape when they arrive. 10

Dietary Customization There are options for users to note dietary restrictions and preferences. Choosing these options is easy to do, and there are plenty of meal/food options for these preferences. 10

Meal Variety This service provides a variety of meals, cuisines, and flavors to avoid meal repeats and provide users with new dishes to explore. 7

Health Meals are healthy and provide balanced nutrients. 10

Availability The service is available to consumers in a variety of locations. 9

Portion Size Portion sizes are reasonable and filling. You don't need to supplement the meal with additional food because you're left hungry. 10

Price The price is reasonable for the quality of food you receive 8

Subscription The subscription/plan offers customization. You're able to adjust or cancel your order within a reasonable time frame. 9

Shipping The meals arrived on time. The packaging kept things fresh and in good condition. You're able to provide delivery instructions if needed. 10

Customer Service How quickly customer service responds to queries, the level of detail they provide, and how helpful the team is overall. 9