Best Postpartum Meal Delivery Services of 2022

That's where a meal delivery service can come into play. Meal delivery kits provide quick and easy meals that offer either pre-portioned for minimal prep or ready-to-heat fresh or frozen meals, which can be served in minutes. Whether you are a single parent, or you're dividing and conquering the meal planning responsibilities at home, finding a meal delivery service can alleviate the time-consuming task of planning meals and cooking, and may even mitigate kitchen clean up, so you can focus more on your growing family.

Having a baby, especially a newborn, brings many changes and challenges, including exhaustion. Between finding your groove with your new little one, sleepless nights (and days), and general postpartum hormones, finding nutritious, easy-to-make meals may fall to the bottom of your to-do list. But eating sensible, healthful meals can provide mothers with much-needed energy and even healing benefits post-birth.

Best Overall: Territory Territory Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $12.95

$12.95 Delivery Area: 27 states

27 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Territory uses its roster of regional chefs to create nutritious meals that accommodate a variety of diets (including a postpartum-specific plan) and are ready in minutes. Pros & Cons Pros Offers dedicated postpartum diet plan

Large, rotating menu

Detailed macro info Cons Shipping isn't available nationwide

Shipping costs can vary Boasting a unique dietician-developed, prepartum -and postpartum meal plan, Territory focuses on fresh, chef-created, single-serving meals for a variety of dietary needs. With hubs throughout the nation, Territory partners with local chefs to craft a rotating menu of gourmet-inspired, seasonal meals. Choose from a variety of dietary additional offerings, including vegan, gluten- and dairy-free, Paleo, Whole30, and Mediterranean plans, and an option for up to 12 meals per week. Rate your meals for a curated selection, and then edit to finesse your perfect weekly meal plan. Territory offers local shipping up to two times a week and regional shipping once a week. Pricing and Plans Starting at $12.95 per meal Meals We Tried Beef birria de res with salsa rojo

Salmon and spinach croquette with arugula salad and lemon caper vinaigrette

Chicken shawarma quinoa bowl with pickled red onions and tahini sauce

"Sattvik" red dal kitchari with coconut yogurt and turmeric cauliflower

Best Variety: Freshly Freshly Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $8.99 per serving

$8.99 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Offering a big menu at a modest price point, Freshly ensures variety in your postpartum meals. Pros & Cons Pros Appealing price point

Good variety

Quick preparation Cons Single-serving only

Shipping is not free For nutritious and satiating meals that are ready in minutes, Freshly is a good bet. Its single-serving, ready-to-heat meal delivery service caters to a variety of health plans and diets, such as plant-based, gluten- and dairy-free, low calorie, and "Freshly Fit" entrees. Meals are microwave-ready in a mere three minutes. Select from over 50 diverse meals, ranging from traditional proteins and vegetable sides to pastas, chilis, enchiladas, curries, and even a few breakfast items, with an option for four to 12 meals per shipment. Pricing and Plans 12 meals: $9.58 per serving

8 meals: $10.37 per serving

4 meals: $12.50 per serving Meals We Tried Asian style chicken and noodles

Steak peppercorn

Thai green curry

Pork chile colorado

Best Budget-Friendly: Revive Superfoods Revive Superfoods Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $6.99

$6.99 Delivery Area: 50 states and Canada

50 states and Canada Products Arrive: Frozen Why You Should Try It For parents who want something nutritious and quick, Revive Superfoods' selection of smoothies and bowls can be a huge time saver. Pros & Cons Pros Plant-based superfoods

Quick preparation

Appealing price point

Loyalty reward program Cons Some portions are small and may not be filling

Shipping is expensive Reaching for a nutritious snack or meal can be particularly appealing for postpartum parents, so a meal plan such as Revive Superfoods can be doubly attractive. The service creates single-serving, nutrient-dense snacks and light meals, such as smoothies, soups, desserts, oat bowls, snack bites, and superfood entrées that are farm-fresh and flash-frozen. Build a custom box of nine, 12, or 24 items from the à la carte menu, and get ready to sip and savor your meals in moments. Pricing and Plans Smoothies: $6.99 per item

Soups: $6.99 per item

Oat bowls: $6.99 per item

Desserts: $7.99 per item

Superfoods: $8.49 per item Meals We Tried Hazy Cocoa smoothie

Pink Dragon smoothie

Acai Twist smoothie

Chipotle and black bean supermeal

Lentil and sundried tomato supermeal

Avocado and quinoa supermeal

Chickpea and pomegranate supermeal

Guajillo tortilla soup

Artisan bean and tomato soup

Best Vegan: Splendid Spoon Splendid Spoon Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $10

$10 Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Frozen Why You Should Try It Splendid Spoon makes following a vegan diet easy and nutritious for new parents, and testers liked that the company uses dieticians and nutritionists to help create its menu. Pros & Cons Pros Vegan and vegetarian-focused meal plans

Free shipping

Strong company sustainability initiative Cons Some meals were bland

Single-serving only

Certain meals were not satiating For postpartum parents who follow a vegan diet or are interested in trying out a plant-based, dairy-free meal plan, enter Splendid Spoon. Meals and snacks are ready to eat or heat, and include over 50 soups, smoothies, and grain bowls. The meal plan is designed to fit your health-conscious weekday lifestyle with an option of five varied meal plans to last you five days. Packaging is 100% compostable and meals are gluten-, dairy-, soy-free, and non-GMO. Pricing and Plans Breakfast, lunch, dinner, reset: $195 a week

Breakfast, lunch, reset: $140 a week

Breakfast, lunch: $100 a week

Breakfast: $70 a week

Lunch: $70 a week Meals We Tried Smoothies Cacao almond

Blackberry basil

Green matcha

Power greens

Raspberry cacao Soups Red lentil dal

Green tomatillo chili

Lentil and kale

Kimchi fried quinoa

Cauliflower tikka

Cauliflower potato

Butternut turmeric

Garden minestrone

Best High-Protein: Factor Factor Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11

$11 Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Factor is an ideal service for parents who want to maintain their active lifestyle without sacrificing time to meal prep. Pros & Cons Pros Up to 18 meals per week Dietician support available

Aligns with several fitness app trackers

Loyalty program Cons Expensive

Single-serving only Factor is a meal plan designed to support an active and healthy lifestyle while sustaining nutrition goals. Meals are fresh, chef-prepared, and dietician-designed, with an option for keto, calorie-smart, protein-plus, vegan, and vegetarian meal plans, and a choice of four, six, eight, 10, 12, or 18 single-serving meals. For those looking for extra health accountability and support, Factor offers dietician counseling, and meals can be tracked in several fitness and nutrition apps to help you reach and maintain your nutrition goals. Pricing and Plans 4 meals a week: $15 per meal

8 meals a week: $12.38 per meal

12 meals a week: $11.50 per meal

18 meals a week: $11 per meal Meals We Tried Asian style chicken and noodles

Steak peppercorn

Thai green curry

Pork chile colorado

Best Gourmet: CookUnity Cook Unity Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $7.27

$7.27 Delivery Area: 47 states

47 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It When going to a restaurant is the last thing you want to do with a newborn, CookUnity's chef-crafted meals are an appealing substitute. Pros & Cons Pros Chef-crafted meals

Reasonable price point

Up to 16 meals per week

Tailored meal plan or à la carte options Cons No customization options

Only single-serving meals For new parents who also happen to be foodies, CookUnity is a great postpartum meal kit option. Featuring a unique chef-to-consumer model, meals are small-batched in single-serving portions, which are fresh and ready to heat in five minutes. Select from an impressive list of chefs, including Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Esther Choi, and enjoy four to 16 meals a week. Indulge in a diverse variety of flavors and plates, such as enchiladas, bibimbap, barbeque, udon soups, poke bowls, and curries, along with plenty of dietary choices, like vegan, low calorie, low sodium, keto, and dairy-free. Pricing and Plans 16 meals a week: $10.39 per meal

4 meals a week: $12.69 per meal Meals We Tried Coconut lime hanger steak

Carnitas street tacos

Butternut squash ravioli

Chili roasted shrimp

Best Gluten-Free: Snap Kitchen Snap Kitchen Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11.34

$11.34 Delivery Area: 44 states

44 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It All of Snap Kitchen's meals are free of gluten and created in conjunction with the company's registered dieticians. Pros & Cons Pros Rotating, seasonal menu

Healthful, gluten-free meals

Ready-to-heat, fresh meals Cons Minimum order of 6 or 12 meals per week

Does not ship nationwide Snap Kitchen is a made-to-order meal delivery service, creating fresh and nutritious meals that are gluten-, soy-, and preservative-free. Customers can select either six or 12 single-serving meals per week that feature over 30 rotating and seasonal meals. Meals are ready to heat and can be warmed in the microwave in just two minutes. Additionally, Snap Kitchen has a brick-and-mortar storefront in Texas and meals are sold at various Whole Foods markets around the country. Pricing and Plans 6 meals a week: $13.84 per meal

12 meals a week: $11.34 per meal Meals We Tried Baked ziti with Italian beef sausage

Stir-fry chicken and broccoli with garlic sauce

Chicken vermicelli bowl with Vietnamese dipping sauce

Herb butter steak with bacon roasted brussels sprouts

Shawarma chicken bowl with lemon tahini sauce

Peach BBQ brisket with loaded cauliflower