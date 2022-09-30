Best Postpartum Meal Delivery Services

Territory has the best offerings for new moms.

By Marisa Olsen
Published on September 30, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Overhead Shot Of Pregnant Woman Eating Vegetable Salad
Photo: Oscar Wong / Getty Images

Having a baby, especially a newborn, brings many changes and challenges, including exhaustion. Between finding your groove with your new little one, sleepless nights (and days), and general postpartum hormones, finding nutritious, easy-to-make meals may fall to the bottom of your to-do list. But eating sensible, healthful meals can provide mothers with much-needed energy and even healing benefits post-birth.

That's where a meal delivery service can come into play. Meal delivery kits provide quick and easy meals that offer either pre-portioned for minimal prep or ready-to-heat fresh or frozen meals, which can be served in minutes. Whether you are a single parent, or you're dividing and conquering the meal planning responsibilities at home, finding a meal delivery service can alleviate the time-consuming task of planning meals and cooking, and may even mitigate kitchen clean up, so you can focus more on your growing family.

Best Postpartum Meal Delivery Services of 2022

Best Overall: Territory

Territory
Territory
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $12.95
  • Delivery Area: 27 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Territory uses its roster of regional chefs to create nutritious meals that accommodate a variety of diets (including a postpartum-specific plan) and are ready in minutes.

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Offers dedicated postpartum diet plan
  • Large, rotating menu
  • Detailed macro info

Cons

  • Shipping isn't available nationwide
  • Shipping costs can vary

Boasting a unique dietician-developed, prepartum -and postpartum meal plan, Territory focuses on fresh, chef-created, single-serving meals for a variety of dietary needs. With hubs throughout the nation, Territory partners with local chefs to craft a rotating menu of gourmet-inspired, seasonal meals.

Choose from a variety of dietary additional offerings, including vegan, gluten- and dairy-free, Paleo, Whole30, and Mediterranean plans, and an option for up to 12 meals per week. Rate your meals for a curated selection, and then edit to finesse your perfect weekly meal plan. Territory offers local shipping up to two times a week and regional shipping once a week.

Pricing and Plans

  • Starting at $12.95 per meal

Meals We Tried

  • Beef birria de res with salsa rojo
  • Salmon and spinach croquette with arugula salad and lemon caper vinaigrette
  • Chicken shawarma quinoa bowl with pickled red onions and tahini sauce
  • "Sattvik" red dal kitchari with coconut yogurt and turmeric cauliflower

Best Variety: Freshly

Freshly
Freshly
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $8.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Offering a big menu at a modest price point, Freshly ensures variety in your postpartum meals.

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Appealing price point
  • Good variety
  • Quick preparation

Cons

  • Single-serving only
  • Shipping is not free

For nutritious and satiating meals that are ready in minutes, Freshly is a good bet. Its single-serving, ready-to-heat meal delivery service caters to a variety of health plans and diets, such as plant-based, gluten- and dairy-free, low calorie, and "Freshly Fit" entrees. Meals are microwave-ready in a mere three minutes. Select from over 50 diverse meals, ranging from traditional proteins and vegetable sides to pastas, chilis, enchiladas, curries, and even a few breakfast items, with an option for four to 12 meals per shipment.

Pricing and Plans

  • 12 meals: $9.58 per serving
  • 8 meals: $10.37 per serving
  • 4 meals: $12.50 per serving

Meals We Tried

  • Asian style chicken and noodles
  • Steak peppercorn
  • Thai green curry
  • Pork chile colorado

Best Budget-Friendly: Revive Superfoods

Revive Superfoods
Revive Superfoods
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $6.99
  • Delivery Area: 50 states and Canada
  • Products Arrive: Frozen

Why You Should Try It

For parents who want something nutritious and quick, Revive Superfoods' selection of smoothies and bowls can be a huge time saver.

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Plant-based superfoods
  • Quick preparation
  • Appealing price point
  • Loyalty reward program

Cons

  • Some portions are small and may not be filling
  • Shipping is expensive

Reaching for a nutritious snack or meal can be particularly appealing for postpartum parents, so a meal plan such as Revive Superfoods can be doubly attractive. The service creates single-serving, nutrient-dense snacks and light meals, such as smoothies, soups, desserts, oat bowls, snack bites, and superfood entrées that are farm-fresh and flash-frozen. Build a custom box of nine, 12, or 24 items from the à la carte menu, and get ready to sip and savor your meals in moments.

Pricing and Plans

  • Smoothies: $6.99 per item
  • Soups: $6.99 per item
  • Oat bowls: $6.99 per item
  • Desserts: $7.99 per item
  • Superfoods: $8.49 per item

Meals We Tried

  • Hazy Cocoa smoothie
  • Pink Dragon smoothie
  • Acai Twist smoothie
  • Chipotle and black bean supermeal
  • Lentil and sundried tomato supermeal
  • Avocado and quinoa supermeal
  • Chickpea and pomegranate supermeal
  • Guajillo tortilla soup
  • Artisan bean and tomato soup

Best Vegan: Splendid Spoon

Splendid Spoon
Splendid Spoon
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $10
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Frozen

Why You Should Try It

Splendid Spoon makes following a vegan diet easy and nutritious for new parents, and testers liked that the company uses dieticians and nutritionists to help create its menu.

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Vegan and vegetarian-focused meal plans
  • Free shipping
  • Strong company sustainability initiative

Cons

  • Some meals were bland
  • Single-serving only
  • Certain meals were not satiating

For postpartum parents who follow a vegan diet or are interested in trying out a plant-based, dairy-free meal plan, enter Splendid Spoon. Meals and snacks are ready to eat or heat, and include over 50 soups, smoothies, and grain bowls. The meal plan is designed to fit your health-conscious weekday lifestyle with an option of five varied meal plans to last you five days. Packaging is 100% compostable and meals are gluten-, dairy-, soy-free, and non-GMO.

Pricing and Plans

  • Breakfast, lunch, dinner, reset: $195 a week
  • Breakfast, lunch, reset: $140 a week
  • Breakfast, lunch: $100 a week
  • Breakfast: $70 a week
  • Lunch: $70 a week

Meals We Tried

Smoothies

  • Cacao almond
  • Blackberry basil
  • Green matcha
  • Power greens
  • Raspberry cacao

Soups

  • Red lentil dal
  • Green tomatillo chili
  • Lentil and kale
  • Kimchi fried quinoa
  • Cauliflower tikka
  • Cauliflower potato
  • Butternut turmeric
  • Garden minestrone

Best High-Protein: Factor

Factor
Factor
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $11
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Factor is an ideal service for parents who want to maintain their active lifestyle without sacrificing time to meal prep.

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Up to 18 meals per week
  • Dietician support available
  • Aligns with several fitness app trackers
  • Loyalty program

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Single-serving only

Factor is a meal plan designed to support an active and healthy lifestyle while sustaining nutrition goals. Meals are fresh, chef-prepared, and dietician-designed, with an option for keto, calorie-smart, protein-plus, vegan, and vegetarian meal plans, and a choice of four, six, eight, 10, 12, or 18 single-serving meals. For those looking for extra health accountability and support, Factor offers dietician counseling, and meals can be tracked in several fitness and nutrition apps to help you reach and maintain your nutrition goals.

Pricing and Plans

  • 4 meals a week: $15 per meal
  • 8 meals a week: $12.38 per meal
  • 12 meals a week: $11.50 per meal
  • 18 meals a week: $11 per meal

Meals We Tried

  • Asian style chicken and noodles
  • Steak peppercorn
  • Thai green curry
  • Pork chile colorado

Best Gourmet: CookUnity

Cook Unity
Cook Unity
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $7.27
  • Delivery Area: 47 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

When going to a restaurant is the last thing you want to do with a newborn, CookUnity's chef-crafted meals are an appealing substitute.

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Chef-crafted meals
  • Reasonable price point
  • Up to 16 meals per week
  • Tailored meal plan or à la carte options

Cons

  • No customization options
  • Only single-serving meals

For new parents who also happen to be foodies, CookUnity is a great postpartum meal kit option. Featuring a unique chef-to-consumer model, meals are small-batched in single-serving portions, which are fresh and ready to heat in five minutes. Select from an impressive list of chefs, including Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Esther Choi, and enjoy four to 16 meals a week. Indulge in a diverse variety of flavors and plates, such as enchiladas, bibimbap, barbeque, udon soups, poke bowls, and curries, along with plenty of dietary choices, like vegan, low calorie, low sodium, keto, and dairy-free.

Pricing and Plans

  • 16 meals a week: $10.39 per meal
  • 4 meals a week: $12.69 per meal

Meals We Tried

  • Coconut lime hanger steak
  • Carnitas street tacos
  • Butternut squash ravioli
  • Chili roasted shrimp

Best Gluten-Free: Snap Kitchen

Snap Kitchen
Snap Kitchen
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $11.34
  • Delivery Area: 44 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

All of Snap Kitchen's meals are free of gluten and created in conjunction with the company's registered dieticians.

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Rotating, seasonal menu
  • Healthful, gluten-free meals
  • Ready-to-heat, fresh meals

Cons

  • Minimum order of 6 or 12 meals per week
  • Does not ship nationwide

Snap Kitchen is a made-to-order meal delivery service, creating fresh and nutritious meals that are gluten-, soy-, and preservative-free. Customers can select either six or 12 single-serving meals per week that feature over 30 rotating and seasonal meals. Meals are ready to heat and can be warmed in the microwave in just two minutes. Additionally, Snap Kitchen has a brick-and-mortar storefront in Texas and meals are sold at various Whole Foods markets around the country.

Pricing and Plans

  • 6 meals a week: $13.84 per meal
  • 12 meals a week: $11.34 per meal

Meals We Tried

  • Baked ziti with Italian beef sausage
  • Stir-fry chicken and broccoli with garlic sauce
  • Chicken vermicelli bowl with Vietnamese dipping sauce
  • Herb butter steak with bacon roasted brussels sprouts
  • Shawarma chicken bowl with lemon tahini sauce
  • Peach BBQ brisket with loaded cauliflower

Best for Comfort Foods: Sunbasket

Sunbasket
Sunbasket
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $9.99
  • Delivery Area: 47 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Sunbasket has a wide selection of delicious meals, including both meal kits and heat-and eat options.

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Delicious, wholesome meals
  • Various dietary offerings
  • Unique customization options
  • Organic produce
  • Two and four serving options

Cons

  • Recipe instructions may be confusing with customizations
  • Some meals are time-consuming

For comfort foods and delicious wholesome meals featuring certified USDA-organic produce, Sunbasket fits the bill. Offering both traditional meal kits and heat-and-eat meals, plus a marketplace with add-ons, customers will find plenty of unique and diverse choices.

Meal kits are designed for two or four servings with two to five meals a week, while the heat-and-eat meals are single-serving, with four to 10 meals per week. Dietary options include vegan, diabetes-friendly, gluten-free, and paleo, and Sunbasket even offers protein customization options so you can create your perfect meal.

Pricing and Plans

  • Fresh & Ready meals start at $9.99 a serving
  • Meal kits start at $11.49 a serving

Meals We Tried

Meal Kits

  • Sea scallops over fresh fettuccine with sun-dried tomatoes and spinach
  • Snapper with romesco, vegetables, and almonds
  • Burmese chicken and sweet potato curry
  • Sirloin strip tacos with zucchini scallion salsa

Prepared Meals

  • Broccoli mac and cheese
  • Chicken chow mein with broccoli, mushroom, and toasted garlic
  • Beef donburi rice bowl with edamame and kimchi-lime vegetables
  • Burrito bowl al pastor with plant-based Impossible Beef

Final Verdict

Territory is our choice for best overall postpartum meal delivery service. With a devoted prepartum and postpartum plan, plus a bevy of meal options, a vast set of filters, and a responsive rating system, Territory offers busy parents a tailored meal plan. We love how the service partners with local and independent chefs as well as nutrition and dietary experts to create responsibly sourced, seasonal, and fresh meals to help you feel your best no matter what phase of life you are in.

Compare the Best Postpartum Meal Delivery Services

Company Starting Price  Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping
Best Overall
Territory		 $12.95 per serving 27 states Fresh Yes No
Best Variety
Freshly		 $8.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No
Best Budget-Friendly
Revive Superfoods		 $6.99 per serving 50 states Frozen Yes No
Best Vegan
Splendid Spoon		 $10 per serving 48 states Frozen Yes Yes
Best High Protein
Factor		 $11 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No
Best Gourmet
CookUnity		 $7.27 per serving 47 states Fresh Yes Yes
Best Gluten-Free
Snap Kitchen		 $11.34 per serving 44 states Fresh Yes Yes
Best for Comfort Foods
Sunbasket		 $9.99 per serving 47 states Fresh Yes No

Frequently Asked Questions

What are postpartum meals?

Postpartum meals are meals and foods composed of ingredients that help promote health, healing, and good nutrition for a postpartum parent. With all of those tiring days and nights, maintaining a healthy diet is important for parents to refuel and recharge, especially after giving birth. And if you are nursing your little one, filling your meals with wholesome, nutrient-rich foods is essential for your baby.

Are postpartum meal delivery services helpful for weight loss?

Several postpartum meal delivery services emphasize health and nutrition, and may not exclusively focus on weight loss. However, there are a few delivery services that feature registered dieticians who are available for additional support to help you stay on track with your nutrition goals.

For specific diet questions, it's always a good idea to speak to your health care professional or registered dietician before embarking on a new postpartum meal plan.

Are postpartum meal delivery services expensive?

Postpartum meal delivery services range in cost, and depending on your household budget, you'll have plenty of options to find the best service for you and your growing family. On the lower end, a few meal kit services offer meals and snacks starting at $6.99 an item, while other meal kit services have meals starting at $12.95 per portion. Count on spending an average of $10 a serving.

Can my family eat from a postpartum meal delivery service?

Depending on your family's dietary needs and restrictions, your family may be able to share your postpartum meal delivery service. But before you go ahead and double up on your favorite meals, there may be a few factors to consider. Many meal delivery services cater to single-serving meals, so you may need to stock up on various meals and servings, depending on the size of your household. Additionally, meal kits may address a variety of dietary needs, so it's important to research the right meal plan to align with all of your family's dietary considerations. For example, if you follow a vegan diet, but your partner is an omnivore, identifying the service that offers a flexible meal plan will best benefit your household's needs.

Methodology

Our team of researchers independently reviewed 40 online meal delivery services. We looked at myriad factors, including the variety of postpartum meal delivery offerings, cooking times, pricing, sustainability initiatives, shipping fees and timelines, delivery areas, and customer service. After careful review, our researchers identified which postpartum meal delivery services were appropriate for a variety of categories.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
girl enjoying pizza lunch in an outdoor restaurant
Best Kids Meal Delivery Services
Fresh Recipe Box And Food Delivery
Cheapest Meal Delivery Services
Martha & Marley Spoon meal kit
Best Meal Delivery Services for Families
Student woman during E-Learning on laptop at home
The Best Online German Classes for Beginners, Busy Schedules, and Small Budgets
working mom with child
The Best Online Spanish Classes for the Whole Family
Coconut curry harvest bake
I Was Shocked (and Delighted) by the Convenience of Daily Harvest's New Harvest Bakes
Baby Wrapped in Blanket
The 9 Best Baby Registry Services for Expectant Parents
Woman writing with Chalk on sidewalk
Resources for Abortion Care Access in Trigger Law States
child on ipad
7 Best Parental Control and Monitoring Apps of 2022
Boy on ipad
Best Parental Control Apps
Keep Abortion Legal sing at Protest
Where to Get Abortion Pills Online
Thanksgiving dinner delivery
Too Busy To Plan a Feast? Let These Thanksgiving Delivery Services Do It for You
kids subscription boxes
The 11 Best Kids Subscription Boxes to Engage Your Child in 2022
Home Chef
I Tried Home Chef's Skinnytaste Meals—Here's Why They're Perfect for Families Who Want to Eat Clean
10 Meal-Prep Hacks for the First Week Back to School and Beyond
Holding hands
Helpful Resources for Finding Abortion Care in Your State