Having a baby, especially a newborn, brings many changes and challenges, including exhaustion. Between finding your groove with your new little one, sleepless nights (and days), and general postpartum hormones, finding nutritious, easy-to-make meals may fall to the bottom of your to-do list. But eating sensible, healthful meals can provide mothers with much-needed energy and even healing benefits post-birth. That's where a meal delivery service can come into play. Meal delivery kits provide quick and easy meals that offer either pre-portioned for minimal prep or ready-to-heat fresh or frozen meals, which can be served in minutes. Whether you are a single parent, or you're dividing and conquering the meal planning responsibilities at home, finding a meal delivery service can alleviate the time-consuming task of planning meals and cooking, and may even mitigate kitchen clean up, so you can focus more on your growing family. Best Postpartum Meal Delivery Services of 2022 Best Overall: Territory Best Variety: Freshly Best Budget-Friendly: Revive Superfoods Best Vegan: Splendid Spoon Best High-Protein: Factor Best Gourmet: CookUnity Best Gluten-Free: Snap Kitchen Best for Comfort Foods: Sunbasket Best Overall: Territory Territory Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $12.95 Delivery Area: 27 statesProducts Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Territory uses its roster of regional chefs to create nutritious meals that accommodate a variety of diets (including a postpartum-specific plan) and are ready in minutes. Pros & Cons Pros Offers dedicated postpartum diet planLarge, rotating menuDetailed macro info Cons Shipping isn't available nationwideShipping costs can vary Boasting a unique dietician-developed, prepartum -and postpartum meal plan, Territory focuses on fresh, chef-created, single-serving meals for a variety of dietary needs. With hubs throughout the nation, Territory partners with local chefs to craft a rotating menu of gourmet-inspired, seasonal meals. Choose from a variety of dietary additional offerings, including vegan, gluten- and dairy-free, Paleo, Whole30, and Mediterranean plans, and an option for up to 12 meals per week. Rate your meals for a curated selection, and then edit to finesse your perfect weekly meal plan. Territory offers local shipping up to two times a week and regional shipping once a week. Pricing and Plans Starting at $12.95 per meal Meals We Tried Beef birria de res with salsa rojoSalmon and spinach croquette with arugula salad and lemon caper vinaigretteChicken shawarma quinoa bowl with pickled red onions and tahini sauce"Sattvik" red dal kitchari with coconut yogurt and turmeric cauliflower Best Variety: Freshly Freshly Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $8.99 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Offering a big menu at a modest price point, Freshly ensures variety in your postpartum meals. Pros & Cons Pros Appealing price pointGood varietyQuick preparation Cons Single-serving onlyShipping is not free For nutritious and satiating meals that are ready in minutes, Freshly is a good bet. Its single-serving, ready-to-heat meal delivery service caters to a variety of health plans and diets, such as plant-based, gluten- and dairy-free, low calorie, and "Freshly Fit" entrees. Meals are microwave-ready in a mere three minutes. Select from over 50 diverse meals, ranging from traditional proteins and vegetable sides to pastas, chilis, enchiladas, curries, and even a few breakfast items, with an option for four to 12 meals per shipment. Pricing and Plans 12 meals: $9.58 per serving8 meals: $10.37 per serving4 meals: $12.50 per serving Meals We Tried Asian style chicken and noodlesSteak peppercornThai green curryPork chile colorado Best Budget-Friendly: Revive Superfoods Revive Superfoods Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $6.99 Delivery Area: 50 states and CanadaProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try It For parents who want something nutritious and quick, Revive Superfoods' selection of smoothies and bowls can be a huge time saver. Pros & Cons Pros Plant-based superfoodsQuick preparationAppealing price pointLoyalty reward program Cons Some portions are small and may not be fillingShipping is expensive Reaching for a nutritious snack or meal can be particularly appealing for postpartum parents, so a meal plan such as Revive Superfoods can be doubly attractive. The service creates single-serving, nutrient-dense snacks and light meals, such as smoothies, soups, desserts, oat bowls, snack bites, and superfood entrées that are farm-fresh and flash-frozen. Build a custom box of nine, 12, or 24 items from the à la carte menu, and get ready to sip and savor your meals in moments. Pricing and Plans Smoothies: $6.99 per itemSoups: $6.99 per itemOat bowls: $6.99 per itemDesserts: $7.99 per itemSuperfoods: $8.49 per item Meals We Tried Hazy Cocoa smoothie Pink Dragon smoothie Acai Twist smoothie Chipotle and black bean supermeal Lentil and sundried tomato supermeal Avocado and quinoa supermeal Chickpea and pomegranate supermeal Guajillo tortilla soup Artisan bean and tomato soup Best Vegan: Splendid Spoon Splendid Spoon Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $10 Delivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: Frozen Why You Should Try It Splendid Spoon makes following a vegan diet easy and nutritious for new parents, and testers liked that the company uses dieticians and nutritionists to help create its menu. Pros & Cons Pros Vegan and vegetarian-focused meal plans Free shippingStrong company sustainability initiative Cons Some meals were blandSingle-serving onlyCertain meals were not satiating For postpartum parents who follow a vegan diet or are interested in trying out a plant-based, dairy-free meal plan, enter Splendid Spoon. Meals and snacks are ready to eat or heat, and include over 50 soups, smoothies, and grain bowls. The meal plan is designed to fit your health-conscious weekday lifestyle with an option of five varied meal plans to last you five days. Packaging is 100% compostable and meals are gluten-, dairy-, soy-free, and non-GMO. Pricing and Plans Breakfast, lunch, dinner, reset: $195 a weekBreakfast, lunch, reset: $140 a weekBreakfast, lunch: $100 a weekBreakfast: $70 a weekLunch: $70 a week Meals We Tried Smoothies Cacao almondBlackberry basilGreen matchaPower greensRaspberry cacao Soups Red lentil dalGreen tomatillo chiliLentil and kaleKimchi fried quinoaCauliflower tikkaCauliflower potatoButternut turmericGarden minestrone Best High-Protein: Factor Factor Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $11Delivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Factor is an ideal service for parents who want to maintain their active lifestyle without sacrificing time to meal prep. Pros & Cons Pros Up to 18 meals per week Dietician support availableAligns with several fitness app trackersLoyalty program Cons Expensive Single-serving only Factor is a meal plan designed to support an active and healthy lifestyle while sustaining nutrition goals. Meals are fresh, chef-prepared, and dietician-designed, with an option for keto, calorie-smart, protein-plus, vegan, and vegetarian meal plans, and a choice of four, six, eight, 10, 12, or 18 single-serving meals. For those looking for extra health accountability and support, Factor offers dietician counseling, and meals can be tracked in several fitness and nutrition apps to help you reach and maintain your nutrition goals. Pricing and Plans 4 meals a week: $15 per meal8 meals a week: $12.38 per meal12 meals a week: $11.50 per meal18 meals a week: $11 per meal Meals We Tried Asian style chicken and noodlesSteak peppercornThai green curryPork chile colorado Best Gourmet: CookUnity Cook Unity Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $7.27Delivery Area: 47 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It When going to a restaurant is the last thing you want to do with a newborn, CookUnity's chef-crafted meals are an appealing substitute. Pros & Cons Pros Chef-crafted mealsReasonable price pointUp to 16 meals per weekTailored meal plan or à la carte options Cons No customization optionsOnly single-serving meals For new parents who also happen to be foodies, CookUnity is a great postpartum meal kit option. Featuring a unique chef-to-consumer model, meals are small-batched in single-serving portions, which are fresh and ready to heat in five minutes. Select from an impressive list of chefs, including Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Esther Choi, and enjoy four to 16 meals a week. Indulge in a diverse variety of flavors and plates, such as enchiladas, bibimbap, barbeque, udon soups, poke bowls, and curries, along with plenty of dietary choices, like vegan, low calorie, low sodium, keto, and dairy-free. Pricing and Plans 16 meals a week: $10.39 per meal 4 meals a week: $12.69 per meal Meals We Tried Coconut lime hanger steakCarnitas street tacosButternut squash ravioliChili roasted shrimp Best Gluten-Free: Snap Kitchen Snap Kitchen Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $11.34Delivery Area: 44 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It All of Snap Kitchen's meals are free of gluten and created in conjunction with the company's registered dieticians. Pros & Cons Pros Rotating, seasonal menu Healthful, gluten-free mealsReady-to-heat, fresh meals Cons Minimum order of 6 or 12 meals per weekDoes not ship nationwide Snap Kitchen is a made-to-order meal delivery service, creating fresh and nutritious meals that are gluten-, soy-, and preservative-free. Customers can select either six or 12 single-serving meals per week that feature over 30 rotating and seasonal meals. Meals are ready to heat and can be warmed in the microwave in just two minutes. Additionally, Snap Kitchen has a brick-and-mortar storefront in Texas and meals are sold at various Whole Foods markets around the country. Pricing and Plans 6 meals a week: $13.84 per meal 12 meals a week: $11.34 per meal Meals We Tried Baked ziti with Italian beef sausageStir-fry chicken and broccoli with garlic sauceChicken vermicelli bowl with Vietnamese dipping sauceHerb butter steak with bacon roasted brussels sproutsShawarma chicken bowl with lemon tahini saucePeach BBQ brisket with loaded cauliflower Best for Comfort Foods: Sunbasket Sunbasket Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $9.99Delivery Area: 47 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Sunbasket has a wide selection of delicious meals, including both meal kits and heat-and eat options. Pros & Cons Pros Delicious, wholesome mealsVarious dietary offeringsUnique customization optionsOrganic produceTwo and four serving options Cons Recipe instructions may be confusing with customizationsSome meals are time-consuming For comfort foods and delicious wholesome meals featuring certified USDA-organic produce, Sunbasket fits the bill. Offering both traditional meal kits and heat-and-eat meals, plus a marketplace with add-ons, customers will find plenty of unique and diverse choices. Meal kits are designed for two or four servings with two to five meals a week, while the heat-and-eat meals are single-serving, with four to 10 meals per week. Dietary options include vegan, diabetes-friendly, gluten-free, and paleo, and Sunbasket even offers protein customization options so you can create your perfect meal. Pricing and Plans Fresh & Ready meals start at $9.99 a servingMeal kits start at $11.49 a serving Meals We Tried Meal Kits Sea scallops over fresh fettuccine with sun-dried tomatoes and spinachSnapper with romesco, vegetables, and almondsBurmese chicken and sweet potato currySirloin strip tacos with zucchini scallion salsa Prepared Meals Broccoli mac and cheeseChicken chow mein with broccoli, mushroom, and toasted garlicBeef donburi rice bowl with edamame and kimchi-lime vegetablesBurrito bowl al pastor with plant-based Impossible Beef Final Verdict Territory is our choice for best overall postpartum meal delivery service. With a devoted prepartum and postpartum plan, plus a bevy of meal options, a vast set of filters, and a responsive rating system, Territory offers busy parents a tailored meal plan. We love how the service partners with local and independent chefs as well as nutrition and dietary experts to create responsibly sourced, seasonal, and fresh meals to help you feel your best no matter what phase of life you are in. Compare the Best Postpartum Meal Delivery Services Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping Best Overall Territory $12.95 per serving 27 states Fresh Yes No Best Variety Freshly $8.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No Best Budget-Friendly Revive Superfoods $6.99 per serving 50 states Frozen Yes No Best Vegan Splendid Spoon $10 per serving 48 states Frozen Yes Yes Best High Protein Factor $11 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No Best Gourmet CookUnity $7.27 per serving 47 states Fresh Yes Yes Best Gluten-Free Snap Kitchen $11.34 per serving 44 states Fresh Yes Yes Best for Comfort Foods Sunbasket $9.99 per serving 47 states Fresh Yes No Frequently Asked Questions What are postpartum meals? Postpartum meals are meals and foods composed of ingredients that help promote health, healing, and good nutrition for a postpartum parent. With all of those tiring days and nights, maintaining a healthy diet is important for parents to refuel and recharge, especially after giving birth. And if you are nursing your little one, filling your meals with wholesome, nutrient-rich foods is essential for your baby. Are postpartum meal delivery services helpful for weight loss? Several postpartum meal delivery services emphasize health and nutrition, and may not exclusively focus on weight loss. However, there are a few delivery services that feature registered dieticians who are available for additional support to help you stay on track with your nutrition goals. For specific diet questions, it's always a good idea to speak to your health care professional or registered dietician before embarking on a new postpartum meal plan. Are postpartum meal delivery services expensive? Postpartum meal delivery services range in cost, and depending on your household budget, you'll have plenty of options to find the best service for you and your growing family. On the lower end, a few meal kit services offer meals and snacks starting at $6.99 an item, while other meal kit services have meals starting at $12.95 per portion. Count on spending an average of $10 a serving. Can my family eat from a postpartum meal delivery service? Depending on your family's dietary needs and restrictions, your family may be able to share your postpartum meal delivery service. But before you go ahead and double up on your favorite meals, there may be a few factors to consider. Many meal delivery services cater to single-serving meals, so you may need to stock up on various meals and servings, depending on the size of your household. Additionally, meal kits may address a variety of dietary needs, so it's important to research the right meal plan to align with all of your family's dietary considerations. For example, if you follow a vegan diet, but your partner is an omnivore, identifying the service that offers a flexible meal plan will best benefit your household's needs. Methodology Our team of researchers independently reviewed 40 online meal delivery services. We looked at myriad factors, including the variety of postpartum meal delivery offerings, cooking times, pricing, sustainability initiatives, shipping fees and timelines, delivery areas, and customer service. After careful review, our researchers identified which postpartum meal delivery services were appropriate for a variety of categories. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 