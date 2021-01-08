6 Best Store-Bought Soup Broths

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

From low-sodium chicken to hearty grass-feed beef, food pros share their favorite packaged broths they use to make their family's favorite recipes.

From soups to stews, rice to risotto, the right broth can up the flavor to countless of your family's favorite dinners. We asked experts to share their go-to packaged picks so you can stock your pantry accordingly.

RELATED: 5 Souper Soup Recipes

Best Chicken Broths

"Imagine Free-Range Chicken Broth and Pacific Foods Organic are my go-tos. I use the regular versions in soups and the lower-sodium ones in place of water when cooking rice or couscous."

—Samina Kalloo, R.D.N., @mindfulmom.nutrition on Instagram

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Imagine Foods Imagine Organic Low Sodium Free-Range Chicken Broth Shop it Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Pacific Foods Pacific Foods Organic Free-Range Chicken Broth Shop it

RELATED: 4 Yummy Soups That Start with Chicken Broth

Best Beef Broths

"I keep Better Than Bouillon Reduced Sodium in my pantry. I just mix it with water, and use for soups, stews, and risotto. I'm also a fan of Brodo's Beef Bone Broth, which tastes homemade."

—Silvia Baldini, Chopped champion

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Better Than Bouillon Better Than Bouillon Roasted Beef Reduced Sodium Base Shop it Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Brodo Brodo Grass-Fed Beef Bone Broth Shop it

RELATED: 3 Yummy Soups That Start with Beef Broth

Best Vegetable Broths

"A versatile light-tasting option is 365 Whole Foods Market Organic. I prefer the low-sodium version so I can manage the type and amount of salt, but you do you. When I want a heartier flavor, I rely on Kitchen Basics Unsalted."

—Jackie Newgent, R.D.N., author of The With or Without Meat Cookbook

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Whole Foods Market 365 Whole Foods Market Organic Low Sodium Vegetable Broth Shop it Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Kitchen Basics Kitchen Basics Unsalted Vegetable Stock Shop it