6 Best Store-Bought Soup Broths
From low-sodium chicken to hearty grass-feed beef, food pros share their favorite packaged broths they use to make their family's favorite recipes.
From soups to stews, rice to risotto, the right broth can up the flavor to countless of your family's favorite dinners. We asked experts to share their go-to packaged picks so you can stock your pantry accordingly.
Best Chicken Broths
"Imagine Free-Range Chicken Broth and Pacific Foods Organic are my go-tos. I use the regular versions in soups and the lower-sodium ones in place of water when cooking rice or couscous."
—Samina Kalloo, R.D.N., @mindfulmom.nutrition on Instagram
Best Beef Broths
"I keep Better Than Bouillon Reduced Sodium in my pantry. I just mix it with water, and use for soups, stews, and risotto. I'm also a fan of Brodo's Beef Bone Broth, which tastes homemade."
—Silvia Baldini, Chopped champion
Best Vegetable Broths
"A versatile light-tasting option is 365 Whole Foods Market Organic. I prefer the low-sodium version so I can manage the type and amount of salt, but you do you. When I want a heartier flavor, I rely on Kitchen Basics Unsalted."
—Jackie Newgent, R.D.N., author of The With or Without Meat Cookbook
