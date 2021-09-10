5 Easy Family Dinners That Take Little Time (or Energy)
With these simple recipes from Jenna Helwig's new cookbook, Bare Minimum Dinners, parents with limited time and energy (i.e., all of us) can cook the most satisfying meals while doing, literally, the least.
Miso Chicken Ramen
Hangry kid? This noodle-happy soup takes only 20 minutes.
Bacon and Corn Frittata
Bust out a cookie cutter and stamp cool shapes from the frittata.
Broccoli and Shrimp Orzo
Give kids the important jobs of drizzling the olive oil, squeezing the lemon, and topping with Parm.
Instant Pot Turkey Chili
For kids who like milder chili, add only one teaspoon of chili powder instead of two.
Baked Rigatoni
Pasta and cheese add kid appeal to a meal.
Bare Minimum Dinners
Excerpted from Bare Minimum Dinners: Recipes and Strategies for Doing Less in the Kitchen. Copyright © 2021 by Jenna Helwig. Photography © 2021 by Linda Xiao. Reproduced by permission of Mariner Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. All rights reserved.