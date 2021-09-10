5 Easy Family Dinners That Take Little Time (or Energy)

By Jenna Helwig
September 10, 2021
Credit: Bare Minimum Dinners: Recipes and Strategies for Doing Less in the Kitchen. Copyright © 2021 by Jenna Helwig. Photography © 2021 by Linda Xiao.

With these simple recipes from Jenna Helwig's new cookbook, Bare Minimum Dinners, parents with limited time and energy (i.e., all of us) can cook the most satisfying meals while doing, literally, the least.

Miso Chicken Ramen

Credit: Linda Xiao
Hangry kid? This noodle-happy soup takes only 20 minutes.

Bacon and Corn Frittata

Credit: Linda Xiao
Bust out a cookie cutter and stamp cool shapes from the frittata.

Broccoli and Shrimp Orzo

Credit: Linda Xiao
Give kids the important jobs of drizzling the olive oil, squeezing the lemon, and topping with Parm.

Instant Pot Turkey Chili

Credit: Linda Xiao
For kids who like milder chili, add only one teaspoon of chili powder instead of two.

Baked Rigatoni

Credit: Linda Xiao
Pasta and cheese add kid appeal to a meal.

Bare Minimum Dinners

Credit: Mariner Books
Excerpted from Bare Minimum Dinners: Recipes and Strategies for Doing Less in the Kitchen. Copyright © 2021 by Jenna Helwig. Photography © 2021 by Linda Xiao. Reproduced by permission of Mariner Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. All rights reserved.

By Jenna Helwig