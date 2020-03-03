Quick & Easy Dinners

We know busy moms need meal solutions that work. Try our kid-tested, mom-approved meals to make feeding your family easier any night of the week.

Most Recent

5 Easy Dinner Recipes That Make Great Leftovers

5 Easy Dinner Recipes That Make Great Leftovers

Cook once and eat twice with these family crowd-pleasers, all perfect for the busy weeks of back-to-school season.
Read More
Quick Meals for New Moms

Quick Meals for New Moms

Have a meal on the table in less than 30 minutes.
Read More
Veggie Zoodle Soup With Basil Pesto

Veggie Zoodle Soup With Basil Pesto

When you're craving veggies, this light and summery soup packed with tomatoes, green beans, carrots, and zucchini noodles in immensely satisfying. The nutritional yeast in the pesto provides a cheesy flavor without cheese—genius!
Read More
9 Kitchen Hacks for Easier Cooking

9 Kitchen Hacks for Easier Cooking

Are you new to cooking and need some kitchen confidence? These simple tips and tricks will help. 
Read More
Whole 30: Ginger Shrimp and Zucchini-Noodle Stir-Fry

Whole 30: Ginger Shrimp and Zucchini-Noodle Stir-Fry

Take your stir-fry to the next level with this healthy twist on the classic dish.
Read More
Whole 30: Chicken Zoodle Pho

Whole 30: Chicken Zoodle Pho

Serve up a dinner that will leave the whole family eager for seconds.
Read More

More Quick & Easy Dinners

Easy Dinners Made With Ground Meat

Easy Dinners Made With Ground Meat

A pound of ground meat may not be the most exciting thing in your fridge. But come suppertime it’s a busy mom’s best friend: It’s budget-friendly, endlessly versatile, and, best of all, cooks superfast.
Read More
Our Favorite Meal Kits for Families

Our Favorite Meal Kits for Families

For time-crunched parents who could use help getting healthy, home-cooked dinners on the table, a freshly prepped meal-from-a-box may be the answer. We tried out nine services to find out which kits truly deliver.
Read More
Your Weeknight Dinner Plan: 40 Easy Recipes

Your Weeknight Dinner Plan: 40 Easy Recipes

Read More
5 Days of 15-Minute Meals

5 Days of 15-Minute Meals

Read More
3 Yummy Soups That Start with Beef Broth

3 Yummy Soups That Start with Beef Broth

Read More
4 Simple No-Prep Dinners

4 Simple No-Prep Dinners

Read More

9 Steps for Meal Prep Success

Got #mealprep goals, but not sure where to start? This practical, step-by-step meal-planning guide will help you get organized. Easy weeknight dinners, done.

All Quick & Easy Dinners

Paella Pasta Bake

Paella Pasta Bake

Read More
5 Family-Favorite Chicken Recipes From Around the World

5 Family-Favorite Chicken Recipes From Around the World

Read More
12 Chicken Recipes Perfect for Any Schedule

12 Chicken Recipes Perfect for Any Schedule

Read More
The 7 Meal-Planning Methods That Changed My Life

The 7 Meal-Planning Methods That Changed My Life

Read More
Slow Cooker vs. Pressure Cooker Smackdown

Slow Cooker vs. Pressure Cooker Smackdown

Read More
14 Healthy, Hearty Soups Made from Store-Bought Broth

14 Healthy, Hearty Soups Made from Store-Bought Broth

Read More
3 Yummy Soups That Start with a Butternut Squash Base

3 Yummy Soups That Start with a Butternut Squash Base

Read More
4 Yummy Soups That Start with Tomato Broth

4 Yummy Soups That Start with Tomato Broth

Read More
How to Make Pumpkin Ravioli

How to Make Pumpkin Ravioli

Read More
5 Fun Food Mashups

5 Fun Food Mashups

Read More
Easy & Delicious 5-Ingredient Dinners

Easy & Delicious 5-Ingredient Dinners

Read More
How Weekend Food Prep Can Change Your Life

How Weekend Food Prep Can Change Your Life

Read More
10 Totally Acceptable, No-Cook Dinner Ideas

10 Totally Acceptable, No-Cook Dinner Ideas

Read More
How a Freezer Meal Co-Op Changed My Life

How a Freezer Meal Co-Op Changed My Life

Read More
5 Souper Soup Recipes

5 Souper Soup Recipes

Read More
Double-Duty Dinners: 11 Dinner Recipes with Twice the Yum!

Double-Duty Dinners: 11 Dinner Recipes with Twice the Yum!

Read More
Best Meals to Clean Out Your Fridge

Best Meals to Clean Out Your Fridge

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com