Make meals a family affair with ideas for healthy foods and fun recipes that kids will ask for over and over again. Plus advice for how to deal with a picky eater, tips on food safety, and quick-and-easy dinners that help you make the most of your time and your budget.

Most Recent

5 Easy Dinner Recipes That Make Great Leftovers

Cook once and eat twice with these family crowd-pleasers, all perfect for the busy weeks of back-to-school season.
FDA Confirms Toxic Nonstick Cookware Chemicals Are Contaminating Our Food and Water Supply

The agency has been conducting studies on the prevalence of PFAS—a common chemical ingredient in nonstick pans—in various food and water sources.
5 Farm-to-Table Recipes the Whole Family Will Love

Cookbook author Sarah Copeland shares a few of her family's favorite healthy (and easy!) summer meals.
How to Pack the Perfect Family Picnic

A how-to guide for the best family picnic you'll ever plan.
Quick Meals for New Moms

Have a meal on the table in less than 30 minutes.
10 Recipes for Moms Who Hate to Cook

These simple, satisfying, and headache-free recipes will take minimal time and energy. 
More Cooking

The 10 Best Family Restaurants, 2008

Feel like going out to eat tonight? Parents polled more than 50 of the largest full-service or buffet-style restaurant chains to see which cater best to families and to find out what they're feeding the kids.
Our Favorite Meal Kits for Families

For time-crunched parents who could use help getting healthy, home-cooked dinners on the table, a freshly prepped meal-from-a-box may be the answer. We tried out nine services to find out which kits truly deliver.
No-Stress School Snacks for Kids

Your Weeknight Dinner Plan: 40 Easy Recipes

5 Days of 15-Minute Meals

Play with Your Food

9 Seriously Easy Freezer Meals to Make Before Giving Birth

After bringing baby home from the hospital, you won't have time to stand over the stove. To set you up for success, Beth Moncel of Budget Bytes shares her favorite make-ahead freezer meals. These dishes will keep you fueled through those first crazy months—3 a.m. diaper changes and all. 

All Cooking

These are the Best Healthy Foods to Stockpile for a Hurricane

These Celebrity-Designed Spatulas Benefiting No Kid Hungry Are a Whimsical Countertop Must-Have

Veggie Zoodle Soup With Basil Pesto

White Bean and Quinoa 'Pizza' Burgers

4 Breakfasts Your Kids Will Love

4 Ways With Fries

Whole 30: Ginger Shrimp and Zucchini-Noodle Stir-Fry

Whole 30: Chicken Zoodle Pho

9 Steps for Meal Prep Success

Quinoa-Salmon Power Bowl

Thai Noodle Salad

Kale Salad with Pumpkin Vinaigrette

5 Recipes to Make Over a Campfire

7 Slow-Cooker Recipes That Are Perfect for Summer

5 Family-Favorite Chicken Recipes From Around the World

22 Ways to Make Cooking With Kids More Fun

Pumpkin Mac 'n' Cheese

Homemade Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Latte

How to Make Pumpkin Ravioli

Easy Slow-Cooker Recipes for Every Meal of the Day

Foolproof Hard-Boiled Eggs

5 Fun Food Mashups

Easy Homemade Hummus

Easy & Delicious 5-Ingredient Dinners

How to Properly Steam

