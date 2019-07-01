11 Bread Recipes for Kids

Skip the store-bought loaves and check out these DIY bread recipes to make with your children.
Basic White Bread

Start off simple with a classic recipe: white bread.

Kindergarten Honey-Wheat Bread

You may worry that things could go wrong when baking with kids. They will. But mistakes are valuable lessons.

Beginner's Boule

The drawn-out nature of the baking process fosters patience, mindfulness, and conversations.

Whole-Wheat Pumpkin Bread

You don't need to wait for Halloween to make this delicious pumpkin bread.

Blueberry Zucchini Bread

  • This recipe tastes so good, your kid won't even realize it's full of blueberries and zucchini!

Chocolate-Applesauce Bread

Serve a slice of this moist chocolate bread with cream cheese and a mug of hot cocoa for a morning snack.

Spinach-Parmesan Loaves

This savory quick bread recipe, flecked with bits of spinach, makes three small loaves. You can also make standard or mini muffins from the batter.

Pina Colada Bread

With a toasted coconut topping, and cake-like texture, this sweet quick bread recipe could be served as a dessert. Cream of coconut adds richness to the pineapple-and-raisin-studded bread.

Double Banana Bread

Easy to put together, this moist bread delivers loads of banana flavor.

Apricot-Walnut Loaf

Dried apricots add their tangy flavor as well as colorful flecks of gold to this quick bread recipe.

Sweet Potato Quick Bread

Extra spuds are given new life in this moist loaf. Serve it for breakfast or dessert!

