Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping? Best Overall

Nurture Life $6.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Depends on zip code No Best Variety

Yumble $6.99 per serving 48 states Fresh No Yes Best Value

EveryPlate $4.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No Best for Little Kids

Little Spoon $5.99 per serving 48 states Fresh No No Best for Older Kids

HelloFresh $7.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No Best Organic

Green Chef $11.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No Best for Convenience

Freshly $9.58 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No Best for Picky Eater

Dinnerly $4.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No Best for Adventurous Eaters

Blue Apron $7.99 per serving 48 states Frozen prepared meals, fresh meal kits Yes No

Frequently Asked Questions

How much do meal plan delivery services cost?

Prices range widely for this service, depending on the ingredients and other factors. Dinnerly and EveryPlate are the least expensive of the bunch, starting at $4.99 per meal, whereas Green Chef, which uses a lot of typically pricier organic ingredients, starts at $11.99 per person. The cost typically drops if you order more meals per week, as most services offer a discount for volume ordered.

Is a meal prep service worth buying?

If you don't have a lot of time, money, or experience cooking for your family, meal prep services like the ones outlined in this article are definitely worth it. They can take a lot of the stress and hassle out of preparing meals for kids, too, and for many people that peace of mind is more than worth it. These services can also offer kids a low-stress way to become involved in cooking by allowing them to help assemble ingredients, follow a recipe, and get dinner on the table. When children are involved in the prep, they're more invested in the outcome, which helps build healthy eating habits that can last a lifetime.

What diets do meal delivery services accommodate?

Many of these companies are well suited for omnivores who want balance, variety, and quality in their meals. Some services can accommodate vegetarian eaters, those who need a lower-carb profile in their dinners, or folks who are following a specific plan, such as WW.

Methodology

We researched, ordered from, and tested 40 different meal delivery services to determine the best options. The companies in this review were selected based on a range of data points, including price, meal choices, diets served, and more. We considered customer service, the ease of preparing the meals, and sustainability issues such as packaging, along with the taste of each meal and whether it lived up to the expectations as described in the recipe. Nutrition was a consideration, too, from the degree to which companies made such information accessible and easy to understand, to other matters, such as whether or not they had an in-house dietitian, chef, and/or nutritionist. Finally, because these meals were considered specifically for parents with kids, we looked at both plans that cater to families and plans that allow for a wide range of eating experiences, and, therefore, a degree of flexibility to accommodate finicky appetites.