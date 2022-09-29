Family Life Food & Recipes Best Kids Meal Delivery Services Nurture Life offers the best meal delivery for kids. By Carrie Havranek Published on September 29, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: d3sign / Getty Images When you're a busy parent, worrying about what's for dinner (or breakfast, or lunch, for that matter) can be just another task on a sometimes overwhelming list. You want your kids' meals to be nutritious, balanced, and, most importantly, you want them to actually eat said meal. That's where meal delivery services come in. We've rounded up a list of companies that provide meals for babies, toddlers, and older kids to help take the guesswork out of meal planning. Best Kids' Meal Delivery Services of 2022 Best Overall: Nurture Life Best Variety: Yumble Best Value: EveryPlate Best for Younger Kids: Little Spoon Best for Older Kids: HelloFresh Best Organic: Green Chef Best for Convenience: Freshly Best for Picky Eaters: Dinnerly Best for Adventurous Eaters: Blue Apron Best Overall: Nurture Life Nuture Life Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $6.99 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Nurture Life makes delicious, nutritious food for babies, toddlers, and kids and delivers meals created with dietitians that are freshly made every week, never frozen. Testers loved how well-balanced and flavorful the meals were. ProsStrong focus on nutritionFlexible ordering systemDiverse menu with kid-friendly flavorsConsMust order minimum 9 items to receive free shippingMeals are limited to 4 people Nurture Life wins as our favorite overall for its commitment to sourcing sustainable animal proteins and organic produce, and to using as much recyclable packaging as possible. We love that you can order snacks and smoothies, too, for the ultimate grab-and-go sustenance, and that Nurture Life isn't shy about loading kids up with veggies. A range of dietary preferences can be accommodated, meal development is overseen by dietitians, and nutrition information is easy to find. Pricing and Plans 6 meals per week: $7.99 per meal9 meals per week: $7.99 per meal 12 meals per week: $7.16 per meal16 meals per week: $6.99 per meal Meals We Tried White mac and cheeseChicken and macBeef taco pocketsTortellini BologneseChicken dumplingsPesto and cheese ravioli Best Variety: Yumble Yumble Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $6.99 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Yumble's approach is geared toward kids ages 2 to 12, and the company's goal is to empower them to make great choices and develop a healthy relationship with food. The company wins for variety thanks to a range of cuisines that includes Italian, Japanese, Chinese, Greek, fusion, and American, all in kid-friendly presentations. ProsEmphasizes healthy eatingSome meals are described as "bigger portions" or "lunchbox ready"Offers cold meals like sandwiches and wrapsConsCan't change an order after it's been placedCan't select delivery date Variety is key when you have multiple kids whose food preferences are different—or a child who gets bored with food easily. Yumble uses veggies creatively; testers especially liked the white mac and cheese with cauliflower cheese sauce and broccoli. Nutritionists are available by text if you have any questions, and the company often includes little toys, stickers, and coloring sheets to keep kids busy. Pricing and Plans 4 meals per week: $9.99 per meal6 meals per week: from $8.99 per meal 8 meals per week: from $7.99 per meal12 meals per week: from $6.99 per meal Meals We Tried Veggie pot pie pocket with cheesy riceBetter butternut chicken dippers with butternut cheese sauce and green beansFinger food fun ravioliWhite mac and cheese with cauli-cheese sauce and broccoli Best Value: EveryPlate EveryPlate Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $4.99 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It HelloFresh started EveryPlate as a service that offers delicious and affordable meal kits. For those looking for meals that are classic, easy to make, and affordable, this is our top pick. ProsInexpensiveCan change order after it's been placedAmple portion sizesConsSome ingredients can't be substitutedNot many special diets accommodated, except vegetarian When you order from EveryPlate, you can select among meals that are categorized as quick and easy, meat and veggies, family-friendly, and/or veggie-focused. Meals are geared toward two or four people. Your family can expect lots of homestyle, crowd-pleasing meals such as tacos, pasta, salads, soups, and one-bowl meals. Pricing and Plans 3 meals per week: $5.49 (4 people) to $6.49 per meal (2 people)4 meals per week: $5.29 (4 people) to $5.99 per meal (2 people)5 meals per week: $4.99 (4 people) to $5.78 per meal (2 people) Meals We Tried Crispy Caesar chickenSteak fritesBlackened shrimp saladHotel butter barramundi Best for Younger Kids: Little Spoon Little Spoon Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $5.99 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It This is the meal kit that will take your child from their first solids through their toddler years and beyond. We like Little Spoon because the company excels with organic purees and what they call "plates" for older kids, as well as with smoothies and supplements. Offerings are creative and packed with veggies. ProsFresh, organic, non-GMO mealsShipping costs are reduced with biweekly deliveriesPackaging is nearly 100% recyclable ConsPureed meats are not available When you order from Little Spoon you can select your child's stage of eating—early, intermediate, or advanced—and your options are adjusted accordingly. The company's goal is to help you ease your child's transition to solids and then feed your growing toddler and young child, too. Kids need variety in the early years, and the menus feature up to 100 ingredients, so they aren't being exposed to the same flavors and textures over and over. Pricing and Plans 4 meals per week: $7.49 per meal6 meals per week: $6.99 per meal9 meals per week: $6.49 per meal12 meals per week: $5.99 per meal Meals We Tried Broccoli bites with sweet potato carrot poppers and green beansBreaded chicken and veggie nuggets, sweet potato carrot poppers, and broccoliWhole wheat penne with veggie marinara and mini turkey kale meatballsMac and three-cheese with invisible butternut squash carrotsChicken pot stickers with brown rice, quinoa veggie stir fry, and edamameTurkey rice balls with sweet potato mashThree-cheese egg bites with sweet potato hashTurkey kale patty bites with veggie millet poppers and carrots Best for Older Kids: HelloFresh Hello Fresh Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $7.99 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It HelloFresh offers more than 30 meals across a wide range of cuisines to choose from every week. Opting for the kid-friendly plan results in tried-and-true, flavorful meals that kids old enough to hold a knife can help create—and then be excited to eat. ProsPermits ingredient substitutionsAllows changes after an order is madeMenus rotate weeklyConsNot a lot of organic optionsNo exclusively gluten-free or allergen-free meals HelloFresh has built a reputation on fresh, easy-to-prepare meals, and our testers agreed it was both easy and the ingredients were very fresh. The company offers a market from which you can also order groceries, which is helpful for busy parents. Testers especially liked the fact that you can contact customer service seemingly around the clock—including weekends—and receive a very quick response. Pricing and Plans 2 meals for 2 people: $11.99 per serving2 meals for 4 people: $9.49 per serving3 meals for 2 people: $9.99 per serving3 meals for 4 people: $8.49 per serving4 meals for 2 people: $9.49 per serving4 meals for 4 people: $7.99 per serving5 meals for 2 people: $8.99 per serving5 meals for 4 people: $7.99 per serving6 meals for 2 people: $8.49 per serving6 meals for 4 people: $7.99 per serving Meals We Tried Crispy buffalo-spiced chickenBBQ cheddar burgersTex-Mex pork with mango salsaPork sausage rigatoni rosa Best Organic: Green Chef Green Chef Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $11.99 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Green Chef delivers an exceptional combination of easy preparation and big taste, perfect for the budding food lovers in your family. ProsHigh-quality, certified organic meals Sustainable sourcing criteriaCan order meals for up to 6 people ConsMeal plans are only 2, 3, and 4 recipes per weekNone of the plans include free shipping Green Chefs' organic meal kits get points for sustainability, variety, and quality. You can select from Fast & Fit, Mediterranean, Vegetarian, Keto + Paleo, Gluten Free, and Vegan meal plans. Testers liked the sophisticated flavors and noted that Green Chef "wasn't for the chicken finger and buttered pasta crowd." Pricing and Plans 2 meals for 4 people: $12.99 per serving3 meals for 2 people: $13.49 per serving3 meals for 4 people: $11.99 per serving 4 meals for 2 people: $12.99 per serving4 meals for 4 people: $11.99 per serving4 meals for 6 people: $11.99 per serving Meals We Tried Harissa spiced shrimpSesame ginger bavette steak and shrimpMiddle Eastern-style chickpea bowlsMaple-glazed carrots with figs Best for Convenience: Freshly Freshly Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $9.58 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Freshly offers several dozen delicious and inventive versions of take-out favorites and comfort foods on a weekly basis, along with options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Meals are already prepared, healthy, and single-serve—and you can even add on extra protein if needed. ProsGluten-free meals made in certified gluten-free facilityMany plant-based optionsLess expensive than takeout (and faster!)ConsMeals are single-serving onlySmaller portions might leave you hungry Anyone looking for prepared, fresh meals who doesn't mind spending a little extra for quality will find a great variety to choose from—without a lot of preservatives or additives—with Freshly. The single-serve option makes it easy for everyone to eat what they want on any given night or for older children to reheat meals for themselves if needed. Pricing and Plans 4 meals per week: $50.00 ($12.50 per meal) 5 meals per week: $62.00 ($12.40 per meal) 6 meals per week: $68.00 ($11.33 per meal) 7 meals per week: $75.00 ($10.71 per meal) 8 meals per week: $83.00 ($10.37 per meal)9 meals per week: $92.00 ($10.22 per meal) 10 meals per week: $100.00 ($10.00 per meal) 11 meals per week: $108.00 ($9.81 per meal)12 meals per week: $115.00 ($9.58 per meal) Meals We Tried Asian-style chicken and noodlesSteak peppercornThai green curryPork chile colorado Best for Picky Eaters: Dinnerly Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $4.99 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Testers really liked Dinnerly's straightforward, no-frills approach. Ideal for crowd-pleasing meals that won't break the bank, Dinnerly's offerings are made with six ingredients or fewer, making meal prep a breeze and keeping picky eaters happy. ProsInexpensiveEasy to prepareLots of meals ready in 30 minutes or lessConsNo add-onsDigital recipe cards instead of paper makes organization harder Like many meal delivery services, Dinnerly, an offshoot of Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon, is driven by taste and cost. Yes, these are important considerations, but Dinnerly also understands that when dinnertime is a battlefield, simple meals are the most important factor for parents of picky eaters. In fact, simpler is often better—there's less for fussy kids to take issue with! Pricing and Plans 3 meals for 2 people: $8.05 per serving3 meals for 4 people: $6.52 per serving4 meals for 2 people: $7.23 per serving 4 meals for 4 people: $6.11 per serving5 meals for 2 people: $6.88 per serving5 meals for 4 people: $5.78 per serving6 meals for 2 people: $6.62 per serving6 meals for 4 people: $5.40 per serving Meals We Tried BBQ cheeseburger with sautéed onions and smashed potatoesLow-cal veggie drunken noodles with broccoli, peppers, and cilantroGrass-fed ground beef and cheddar quesadillas with cornCaramel chicken stir-fry with snow peas and jasmine rice Best for Adventurous Eaters: Blue Apron Blue Apron Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $7.99 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: Prepared are frozen; kits are freshWhy You Should Try It Blue Apron caters to curious omnivores seeking balance and variety. The more adventurous eaters in your household are sure to be satisfied with its 18 to 20 meal choices offered per week, along with add-ons and premium choices. ProsCarbon neutral companySome add-ons and customization possibilities Can also order kitchen tools, wine, and giftsConsCan't easily accommodate vegan, paleo, or keto diets Only offers 2, 3, or 4 meals per week for up to 4 people Blue Apron's plan is flexible—you can opt for its meal kits with recipes or give yourself a midweek reprieve by ordering some of its heat-and-eat options. White bean and poblano shakshuka and togarashi shrimp and veggie fried rice are more appealing than a lot of takeout options and will expand the palates of curious eaters. Testers report that Blue Apron's customer service is very responsive, too. Pricing and Plans 2 meals for 2 people: $11.99 per serving2 meals for 4 people: $9.49 per serving3 meals for 2 people: $9.99 per serving3 meals for 4 people: $8.49 per serving4 meals for 2 people: $9.99 per serving4 meals for 4 people: $7.99 per serving Meals We Tried Meal Kits Togarashi shrimp and vegetable fried rice Space Ranger chicken enchiladas One-pan white bean and poblano shakshuka Baked meatballs and romesco mayo Heat and Eat Sweet and spicy beef bowl with rice, peppers, and edamame Chicken alfredo pasta with peas Final Verdict All of these meal plan services have something to offer families with kids, but Nurture Life has the best balance of cost, flexibility, taste, variety, and nutrition. The best part is that meals show up fresh, prepared, and have been kid-tested, eliminating a lot of arguments and dinnertime stress.The ability to order snacks and grab-and-go smoothies is also a huge bonus for busy families. Compare the Best Kids' Meal Delivery Services Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping? Best Overall Nurture Life $6.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Depends on zip code No Best Variety Yumble $6.99 per serving 48 states Fresh No Yes Best Value EveryPlate $4.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No Best for Little Kids Little Spoon $5.99 per serving 48 states Fresh No No Best for Older Kids HelloFresh $7.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No Best Organic Green Chef $11.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No Best for Convenience Freshly $9.58 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No Best for Picky Eater Dinnerly $4.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No Best for Adventurous Eaters Blue Apron $7.99 per serving 48 states Frozen prepared meals, fresh meal kits Yes No Frequently Asked Questions How much do meal plan delivery services cost? Prices range widely for this service, depending on the ingredients and other factors. Dinnerly and EveryPlate are the least expensive of the bunch, starting at $4.99 per meal, whereas Green Chef, which uses a lot of typically pricier organic ingredients, starts at $11.99 per person. The cost typically drops if you order more meals per week, as most services offer a discount for volume ordered. Is a meal prep service worth buying? If you don't have a lot of time, money, or experience cooking for your family, meal prep services like the ones outlined in this article are definitely worth it. They can take a lot of the stress and hassle out of preparing meals for kids, too, and for many people that peace of mind is more than worth it. These services can also offer kids a low-stress way to become involved in cooking by allowing them to help assemble ingredients, follow a recipe, and get dinner on the table. When children are involved in the prep, they're more invested in the outcome, which helps build healthy eating habits that can last a lifetime. What diets do meal delivery services accommodate? Many of these companies are well suited for omnivores who want balance, variety, and quality in their meals. Some services can accommodate vegetarian eaters, those who need a lower-carb profile in their dinners, or folks who are following a specific plan, such as WW. Methodology We researched, ordered from, and tested 40 different meal delivery services to determine the best options. The companies in this review were selected based on a range of data points, including price, meal choices, diets served, and more. We considered customer service, the ease of preparing the meals, and sustainability issues such as packaging, along with the taste of each meal and whether it lived up to the expectations as described in the recipe. Nutrition was a consideration, too, from the degree to which companies made such information accessible and easy to understand, to other matters, such as whether or not they had an in-house dietitian, chef, and/or nutritionist. Finally, because these meals were considered specifically for parents with kids, we looked at both plans that cater to families and plans that allow for a wide range of eating experiences, and, therefore, a degree of flexibility to accommodate finicky appetites. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 