Best Kids Meal Delivery Services

Nurture Life offers the best meal delivery for kids.

By Carrie Havranek
Published on September 29, 2022

girl enjoying pizza lunch in an outdoor restaurant
Photo: d3sign / Getty Images

When you're a busy parent, worrying about what's for dinner (or breakfast, or lunch, for that matter) can be just another task on a sometimes overwhelming list. You want your kids' meals to be nutritious, balanced, and, most importantly, you want them to actually eat said meal. That's where meal delivery services come in. We've rounded up a list of companies that provide meals for babies, toddlers, and older kids to help take the guesswork out of meal planning.

Best Kids' Meal Delivery Services of 2022

Best Overall: Nurture Life

Nuture Life logo
Nuture Life
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $6.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Nurture Life makes delicious, nutritious food for babies, toddlers, and kids and delivers meals created with dietitians that are freshly made every week, never frozen. Testers loved how well-balanced and flavorful the meals were.

Pros

  • Strong focus on nutrition
  • Flexible ordering system
  • Diverse menu with kid-friendly flavors

Cons

  • Must order minimum 9 items to receive free shipping
  • Meals are limited to 4 people

    • Nurture Life wins as our favorite overall for its commitment to sourcing sustainable animal proteins and organic produce, and to using as much recyclable packaging as possible. We love that you can order snacks and smoothies, too, for the ultimate grab-and-go sustenance, and that Nurture Life isn't shy about loading kids up with veggies. A range of dietary preferences can be accommodated, meal development is overseen by dietitians, and nutrition information is easy to find.

    Pricing and Plans

    • 6 meals per week: $7.99 per meal
    • 9 meals per week: $7.99 per meal
    • 12 meals per week: $7.16 per meal
    • 16 meals per week: $6.99 per meal

    Meals We Tried

    • White mac and cheese
    • Chicken and mac
    • Beef taco pockets
    • Tortellini Bolognese
    • Chicken dumplings
    • Pesto and cheese ravioli

Best Variety: Yumble

Yumble
Yumble
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $6.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Yumble's approach is geared toward kids ages 2 to 12, and the company's goal is to empower them to make great choices and develop a healthy relationship with food. The company wins for variety thanks to a range of cuisines that includes Italian, Japanese, Chinese, Greek, fusion, and American, all in kid-friendly presentations.

Pros

  • Emphasizes healthy eating
  • Some meals are described as "bigger portions" or "lunchbox ready"
  • Offers cold meals like sandwiches and wraps

Cons

  • Can't change an order after it's been placed
  • Can't select delivery date

    • Variety is key when you have multiple kids whose food preferences are different—or a child who gets bored with food easily. Yumble uses veggies creatively; testers especially liked the white mac and cheese with cauliflower cheese sauce and broccoli. Nutritionists are available by text if you have any questions, and the company often includes little toys, stickers, and coloring sheets to keep kids busy.

    Pricing and Plans

    • 4 meals per week: $9.99 per meal
    • 6 meals per week: from $8.99 per meal
    • 8 meals per week: from $7.99 per meal
    • 12 meals per week: from $6.99 per meal

    Meals We Tried

    • Veggie pot pie pocket with cheesy rice
    • Better butternut chicken dippers with butternut cheese sauce and green beans
    • Finger food fun ravioli
    • White mac and cheese with cauli-cheese sauce and broccoli

Best Value: EveryPlate

EveryPlate
EveryPlate
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $4.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

HelloFresh started EveryPlate as a service that offers delicious and affordable meal kits. For those looking for meals that are classic, easy to make, and affordable, this is our top pick.

Pros

  • Inexpensive
  • Can change order after it's been placed
  • Ample portion sizes

Cons

  • Some ingredients can't be substituted
  • Not many special diets accommodated, except vegetarian

    • When you order from EveryPlate, you can select among meals that are categorized as quick and easy, meat and veggies, family-friendly, and/or veggie-focused. Meals are geared toward two or four people. Your family can expect lots of homestyle, crowd-pleasing meals such as tacos, pasta, salads, soups, and one-bowl meals.

    Pricing and Plans

    • 3 meals per week: $5.49 (4 people) to $6.49 per meal (2 people)
    • 4 meals per week: $5.29 (4 people) to $5.99 per meal (2 people)
    • 5 meals per week: $4.99 (4 people) to $5.78 per meal (2 people)

    Meals We Tried

    • Crispy Caesar chicken
    • Steak frites
    • Blackened shrimp salad
    • Hotel butter barramundi

Best for Younger Kids: Little Spoon

Little Spoon logo
Little Spoon
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $5.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

This is the meal kit that will take your child from their first solids through their toddler years and beyond. We like Little Spoon because the company excels with organic purees and what they call "plates" for older kids, as well as with smoothies and supplements. Offerings are creative and packed with veggies.

Pros

  • Fresh, organic, non-GMO meals
  • Shipping costs are reduced with biweekly deliveries
  • Packaging is nearly 100% recyclable

Cons

  • Pureed meats are not available

    • When you order from Little Spoon you can select your child's stage of eating—early, intermediate, or advanced—and your options are adjusted accordingly. The company's goal is to help you ease your child's transition to solids and then feed your growing toddler and young child, too. Kids need variety in the early years, and the menus feature up to 100 ingredients, so they aren't being exposed to the same flavors and textures over and over.

    Pricing and Plans

    • 4 meals per week: $7.49 per meal
    • 6 meals per week: $6.99 per meal
    • 9 meals per week: $6.49 per meal
    • 12 meals per week: $5.99 per meal

    Meals We Tried

    • Broccoli bites with sweet potato carrot poppers and green beans
    • Breaded chicken and veggie nuggets, sweet potato carrot poppers, and broccoli
    • Whole wheat penne with veggie marinara and mini turkey kale meatballs
    • Mac and three-cheese with invisible butternut squash carrots
    • Chicken pot stickers with brown rice, quinoa veggie stir fry, and edamame
    • Turkey rice balls with sweet potato mash
    • Three-cheese egg bites with sweet potato hash
    • Turkey kale patty bites with veggie millet poppers and carrots

Best for Older Kids: HelloFresh

Hello Fresh
Hello Fresh
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $7.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

HelloFresh offers more than 30 meals across a wide range of cuisines to choose from every week. Opting for the kid-friendly plan results in tried-and-true, flavorful meals that kids old enough to hold a knife can help create—and then be excited to eat.

Pros

  • Permits ingredient substitutions
  • Allows changes after an order is made
  • Menus rotate weekly

Cons

  • Not a lot of organic options
  • No exclusively gluten-free or allergen-free meals

    • HelloFresh has built a reputation on fresh, easy-to-prepare meals, and our testers agreed it was both easy and the ingredients were very fresh. The company offers a market from which you can also order groceries, which is helpful for busy parents. Testers especially liked the fact that you can contact customer service seemingly around the clock—including weekends—and receive a very quick response.

    Pricing and Plans

    • 2 meals for 2 people: $11.99 per serving
    • 2 meals for 4 people: $9.49 per serving
    • 3 meals for 2 people: $9.99 per serving
    • 3 meals for 4 people: $8.49 per serving
    • 4 meals for 2 people: $9.49 per serving
    • 4 meals for 4 people: $7.99 per serving
    • 5 meals for 2 people: $8.99 per serving
    • 5 meals for 4 people: $7.99 per serving
    • 6 meals for 2 people: $8.49 per serving
    • 6 meals for 4 people: $7.99 per serving

    Meals We Tried

    • Crispy buffalo-spiced chicken
    • BBQ cheddar burgers
    • Tex-Mex pork with mango salsa
    • Pork sausage rigatoni rosa

Best Organic: Green Chef

Green Chef
Green Chef
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $11.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Green Chef delivers an exceptional combination of easy preparation and big taste, perfect for the budding food lovers in your family.

Pros

  • High-quality, certified organic meals
  • Sustainable sourcing criteria
  • Can order meals for up to 6 people

Cons

  • Meal plans are only 2, 3, and 4 recipes per week
  • None of the plans include free shipping

    • Green Chefs' organic meal kits get points for sustainability, variety, and quality. You can select from Fast & Fit, Mediterranean, Vegetarian, Keto + Paleo, Gluten Free, and Vegan meal plans. Testers liked the sophisticated flavors and noted that Green Chef "wasn't for the chicken finger and buttered pasta crowd."

    Pricing and Plans

    • 2 meals for 4 people: $12.99 per serving
    • 3 meals for 2 people: $13.49 per serving
    • 3 meals for 4 people: $11.99 per serving
    • 4 meals for 2 people: $12.99 per serving
    • 4 meals for 4 people: $11.99 per serving
    • 4 meals for 6 people: $11.99 per serving

    Meals We Tried

    • Harissa spiced shrimp
    • Sesame ginger bavette steak and shrimp
    • Middle Eastern-style chickpea bowls
    • Maple-glazed carrots with figs

Best for Convenience: Freshly

Freshly
Freshly
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $9.58 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Freshly offers several dozen delicious and inventive versions of take-out favorites and comfort foods on a weekly basis, along with options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Meals are already prepared, healthy, and single-serve—and you can even add on extra protein if needed.

Pros

  • Gluten-free meals made in certified gluten-free facility
  • Many plant-based options
  • Less expensive than takeout (and faster!)

Cons

  • Meals are single-serving only
  • Smaller portions might leave you hungry

    • Anyone looking for prepared, fresh meals who doesn't mind spending a little extra for quality will find a great variety to choose from—without a lot of preservatives or additives—with Freshly. The single-serve option makes it easy for everyone to eat what they want on any given night or for older children to reheat meals for themselves if needed.

    Pricing and Plans

    • 4 meals per week: $50.00 ($12.50 per meal)
    • 5 meals per week: $62.00 ($12.40 per meal)
    • 6 meals per week: $68.00 ($11.33 per meal)
    • 7 meals per week: $75.00 ($10.71 per meal)
    • 8 meals per week: $83.00 ($10.37 per meal)
    • 9 meals per week: $92.00 ($10.22 per meal)
    • 10 meals per week: $100.00 ($10.00 per meal)
    • 11 meals per week: $108.00 ($9.81 per meal)
    • 12 meals per week: $115.00 ($9.58 per meal)

    Meals We Tried

    • Asian-style chicken and noodles
    • Steak peppercorn
    • Thai green curry
    • Pork chile colorado

Best for Picky Eaters: Dinnerly

Dinnerly
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $4.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Testers really liked Dinnerly's straightforward, no-frills approach. Ideal for crowd-pleasing meals that won't break the bank, Dinnerly's offerings are made with six ingredients or fewer, making meal prep a breeze and keeping picky eaters happy.

Pros

  • Inexpensive
  • Easy to prepare
  • Lots of meals ready in 30 minutes or less

Cons

  • No add-ons
  • Digital recipe cards instead of paper makes organization harder

    • Like many meal delivery services, Dinnerly, an offshoot of Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon, is driven by taste and cost. Yes, these are important considerations, but Dinnerly also understands that when dinnertime is a battlefield, simple meals are the most important factor for parents of picky eaters. In fact, simpler is often better—there's less for fussy kids to take issue with!

    Pricing and Plans

    • 3 meals for 2 people: $8.05 per serving
    • 3 meals for 4 people: $6.52 per serving
    • 4 meals for 2 people: $7.23 per serving
    • 4 meals for 4 people: $6.11 per serving
    • 5 meals for 2 people: $6.88 per serving
    • 5 meals for 4 people: $5.78 per serving
    • 6 meals for 2 people: $6.62 per serving
    • 6 meals for 4 people: $5.40 per serving

    Meals We Tried

    • BBQ cheeseburger with sautéed onions and smashed potatoes
    • Low-cal veggie drunken noodles with broccoli, peppers, and cilantro
    • Grass-fed ground beef and cheddar quesadillas with corn
    • Caramel chicken stir-fry with snow peas and jasmine rice

Best for Adventurous Eaters: Blue Apron

Blue Apron
Blue Apron
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $7.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Prepared are frozen; kits are fresh

Why You Should Try It

Blue Apron caters to curious omnivores seeking balance and variety. The more adventurous eaters in your household are sure to be satisfied with its 18 to 20 meal choices offered per week, along with add-ons and premium choices.

Pros

  • Carbon neutral company
  • Some add-ons and customization possibilities
  • Can also order kitchen tools, wine, and gifts

Cons

  • Can't easily accommodate vegan, paleo, or keto diets
  • Only offers 2, 3, or 4 meals per week for up to 4 people

    • Blue Apron's plan is flexible—you can opt for its meal kits with recipes or give yourself a midweek reprieve by ordering some of its heat-and-eat options. White bean and poblano shakshuka and togarashi shrimp and veggie fried rice are more appealing than a lot of takeout options and will expand the palates of curious eaters. Testers report that Blue Apron's customer service is very responsive, too.

    Pricing and Plans

    • 2 meals for 2 people: $11.99 per serving
    • 2 meals for 4 people: $9.49 per serving
    • 3 meals for 2 people: $9.99 per serving
    • 3 meals for 4 people: $8.49 per serving
    • 4 meals for 2 people: $9.99 per serving
    • 4 meals for 4 people: $7.99 per serving

    Meals We Tried

    Meal Kits

    • Togarashi shrimp and vegetable fried rice
    • Space Ranger chicken enchiladas
    • One-pan white bean and poblano shakshuka
    • Baked meatballs and romesco mayo

    Heat and Eat

    • Sweet and spicy beef bowl with rice, peppers, and edamame
    • Chicken alfredo pasta with peas

Final Verdict

All of these meal plan services have something to offer families with kids, but Nurture Life has the best balance of cost, flexibility, taste, variety, and nutrition. The best part is that meals show up fresh, prepared, and have been kid-tested, eliminating a lot of arguments and dinnertime stress.The ability to order snacks and grab-and-go smoothies is also a huge bonus for busy families.

Compare the Best Kids' Meal Delivery Services

Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping?
Best Overall
Nurture Life		 $6.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Depends on zip code No
Best Variety
Yumble		 $6.99 per serving 48 states Fresh No Yes
Best Value
EveryPlate		 $4.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No
Best for Little Kids
Little Spoon		 $5.99 per serving 48 states Fresh No No
Best for Older Kids
HelloFresh		 $7.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No
Best Organic
Green Chef		 $11.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No
Best for Convenience
Freshly		 $9.58 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No
Best for Picky Eater
Dinnerly		 $4.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No
Best for Adventurous Eaters
Blue Apron		 $7.99 per serving 48 states Frozen prepared meals, fresh meal kits Yes No

Frequently Asked Questions

How much do meal plan delivery services cost?

Prices range widely for this service, depending on the ingredients and other factors. Dinnerly and EveryPlate are the least expensive of the bunch, starting at $4.99 per meal, whereas Green Chef, which uses a lot of typically pricier organic ingredients, starts at $11.99 per person. The cost typically drops if you order more meals per week, as most services offer a discount for volume ordered.

Is a meal prep service worth buying?

If you don't have a lot of time, money, or experience cooking for your family, meal prep services like the ones outlined in this article are definitely worth it. They can take a lot of the stress and hassle out of preparing meals for kids, too, and for many people that peace of mind is more than worth it. These services can also offer kids a low-stress way to become involved in cooking by allowing them to help assemble ingredients, follow a recipe, and get dinner on the table. When children are involved in the prep, they're more invested in the outcome, which helps build healthy eating habits that can last a lifetime.

What diets do meal delivery services accommodate?

Many of these companies are well suited for omnivores who want balance, variety, and quality in their meals. Some services can accommodate vegetarian eaters, those who need a lower-carb profile in their dinners, or folks who are following a specific plan, such as WW.

Methodology

We researched, ordered from, and tested 40 different meal delivery services to determine the best options. The companies in this review were selected based on a range of data points, including price, meal choices, diets served, and more. We considered customer service, the ease of preparing the meals, and sustainability issues such as packaging, along with the taste of each meal and whether it lived up to the expectations as described in the recipe. Nutrition was a consideration, too, from the degree to which companies made such information accessible and easy to understand, to other matters, such as whether or not they had an in-house dietitian, chef, and/or nutritionist. Finally, because these meals were considered specifically for parents with kids, we looked at both plans that cater to families and plans that allow for a wide range of eating experiences, and, therefore, a degree of flexibility to accommodate finicky appetites.

