5 Recipes Using Leftover Baby Food
Got a freezer full of baby food and a toddler who's hungry for something more substantial? Try these nutritious and delicious recipes that give new life to leftover purees.
Broccoli, Cheese and Potato Nuggets
These healthy little bites freeze well, reheat easily, and are a breeze to make. The broccoli can be switched out for pretty much any other vegetable puree, making this recipe infinitely adaptable. Serve with ketchup, barbecue sauce or your kiddo's favorite dip.
Cheesy Mac with Squash, Carrot or Cauliflower
Gooey, full of nutrients and easy to make, this hearty mac-and-cheese satisfies everyone young and old. Butternut squash, carrot and cauliflower purees keep the color "cheesy", but any vegetable puree will work.
Mini Banana Spice Muffins
A great source of whole grains and fiber, these adorable mini muffins are perfect for quick breakfasts and snacks. Store covered at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
Banana Bites for Breakfast
Sweet Potato and Apricot Pancakes
A delicious way to use up leftover baby cereal and fruit purees, these little pancakes make a healthy breakfast or on-the-go snack. Leftovers freeze well and reheat in the microwave in seconds.
Veggie-boosted Marinara Sauce
Take marinara to the max. This kitchen staple is great on pizza, pasta, meatloaf and more, because it's packed with flavor and is chock-full of nutrients.