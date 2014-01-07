5 Recipes Using Leftover Baby Food

By Suzy Scherr
Suzy Scherr

Got a freezer full of baby food and a toddler who's hungry for something more substantial? Try these nutritious and delicious recipes that give new life to leftover purees.

Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Broccoli, Cheese and Potato Nuggets

Suzy Scherr
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These healthy little bites freeze well, reheat easily, and are a breeze to make. The broccoli can be switched out for pretty much any other vegetable puree, making this recipe infinitely adaptable. Serve with ketchup, barbecue sauce or your kiddo's favorite dip.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Cheesy Mac with Squash, Carrot or Cauliflower

Suzy Scherr
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Gooey, full of nutrients and easy to make, this hearty mac-and-cheese satisfies everyone young and old. Butternut squash, carrot and cauliflower purees keep the color "cheesy", but any vegetable puree will work.

3 of 6

Mini Banana Spice Muffins

Suzy Scherr
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A great source of whole grains and fiber, these adorable mini muffins are perfect for quick breakfasts and snacks. Store covered at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Banana Bites for Breakfast

5 of 6

Sweet Potato and Apricot Pancakes

Suzy Scherr
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A delicious way to use up leftover baby cereal and fruit purees, these little pancakes make a healthy breakfast or on-the-go snack. Leftovers freeze well and reheat in the microwave in seconds.

6 of 6

Veggie-boosted Marinara Sauce

Suzy Scherr
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Take marinara to the max. This kitchen staple is great on pizza, pasta, meatloaf and more, because it's packed with flavor and is chock-full of nutrients.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com