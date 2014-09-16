How to Make Peach Puree for Babies

Image zoom Illustration by Francesca Spatola; Getty Images (1)

Peach puree is an excellent first fruit for babies. It's mild and delicious on its own, and you can easily mix it with a variety of other fruit, veggie, meat, and poultry purees. Here's the recipe.

Step 1: Select & Buy Peaches

You can make peach puree with fresh or frozen peaches; buy fresh in the summer and frozen the rest of the year for high-quality, affordable peaches. When purchasing fresh peaches, look for deep orange-colored fruit with a reddish blush. It should be free of nicks, bruises, and other blemishes. A ripe peach will give slightly when you squeeze it. Since peaches are part of the "dirty dozen"—foods with the highest pesticide residue—it's a good idea to buy organic. One peach yields about four ounces of puree.

Step 2: Wash the Peach

Wash the peach with a mixture of three parts water and one part white vinegar to remove bacteria. Rinse under cool running water and dry.

Step 3: Peel the Peaches

Bring water to a boil in a medium saucepan and then add peaches to the water for about 45 seconds. With a slotted spoon, remove peaches from boiling water and plunge into an ice bath immediately. After peach has been full submerged, remove and peel the skin with your fingers or a sharp paring knife.

Step 4: Pit & Slice the Peaches

Slice peaches in half, lengthwise, working your way around the pit. Twist and pull the peach halves apart. Use a spoon to pry out the pit, or stick the blade of a sharp knife into the pit and twist until the pit pops out. Slice each half into even-sized slices then quarter each slice.

Step 5: Puree or Mash the Peaches

Puree peaches in a food processor or blender until smooth. Add water as needed to reach desired consistency.

For chunkier peach puree, which is ideal for babies 10 months or older, mash the peach with a potato masher instead of pureeing it.

Step 6: Serve Peach Puree

Sweet, mild flavored peach puree is delicious plain. To introduce your baby to new textures and flavors, mix the puree with other fruits, meat or poultry, oatmeal, or full-fat yogurt. Try mixing peach puree with:

Sweet potatoes

Butternut squash

Applesauce

Pear

Strawberries

Banana

Full-fat Greek yogurt

Baby oatmeal

Chicken

Turkey

Beef

Step 7: Freeze Leftover Peach Puree

Refrigerate leftover peach puree in BPA-free containers for up to 3 days. Freeze leftovers for up to 3 months. Thaw overnight in your refrigerator.