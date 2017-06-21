How to Choose the Best Baby Food

Image zoom Gayvoronskaya_Yana/Shutterstock

Years ago, if you wanted minimally-processed baby food, you had no choice but to make it yourself. Nowadays a wealth of health-conscious products have brought harried parents peace of mind, variety, and convenience. Consider these six important questions when looking for the best baby food at the market.

What’s the Best Baby Food Packaging?

Jars? Pouches? Frozen packages? There’s no clear winner here. The container your baby's food comes in might depend on your storage space, portability needs, and budget.

Glass jars are great for spoon-feeding your baby or heating up the food, but if you're giving the food to your child to handle, glass can be dangerous.

Convenient frozen packages may retain nutrients without the addition of preservatives, but they tack up precious real estate in your freezer. You also need to defrost them before using.

Pouches are child-friendly if you are handing the feeding over to your older baby, but be wary of any contaminants in the plastic packaging.

Do I Need to Buy Organic?

Keep in mind that even conventional (non-organic) foods have pesticide amounts well within the federal government's safety limits. But if you're still concerned, going organic might be the right choice for you. Organic food exposes your baby to lower levels of pesticides and herbicides, which can feel especially important since chemicals accumulate in higher levels in babies' small bodies.

Remember, though, that "organic" only speaks to how the food is grown. The term doesn’t mean the ingredients are free from sugar, salt, or harmful types of fats. It's important to read the label to see what you're really getting.

Should I Avoid Fat?

Many parents were raised to be fat phobic, but healthy fats in the right quantities are actually important for babies. A growing child needs fat for their immune system, eye health, and cognitive development. Look at the nutrition label of your baby's food, and choose ones with unsweetened full-fat yogurt, avocado, olive oil, and other healthy fats.

What About Preservatives and Additives?

They may seem scary, but preservatives and additives aren't always as bad as they sound. Names like ascorbic acid (vitamin C) and cyanocobalamin (vitamin B12), are just chemical names for nutrients that don’t pose any direct health risks. However, you may want to avoid other preservatives found in many highly processed foods, like nitrates and MSG.

Remember, though, that forgoing preservatives means that food could spoil more quickly. So unless you're making your own baby food, be sure to check food labels, and look up any words that you don't recognize.

Sweet or Savory: Which is Best for Babies?

Many parents hide savory foods with sweet ones (for example, with a sweet potato-broccoli blend). Instead, you should introduce savory foods on their own with single-ingredient jars or pouches. Your baby may need a few exposures to accept them, but between the ages of 6-12 months, babies are very tolerant of new flavors. And the more flavors they try at this age, the less likely you'll be faced with picky eaters later on.

Should I Monitor Salt and Sugar?

Keeping an eye out for salt and sugar is especially important as your older baby and young toddler graduates away from simple purees and into blends, meals, and packaged finger foods. In general, babies should avoid salt since an excess of sodium can be a challenge for their bodies to process.

Also avoid foods that contain added sugars (sugars that are added by the manufacturer). While added sugars aren't yet called out separately on the Nutrition Facts Panel, you can search for the sweet stuff on the ingredient list. Keep in mind that sugar is a master of disguise, often appearing on the label as organic cane juice, fructose, maple, and corn syrup, just to name a few.