12 Baby-Friendly Finger Foods That Don't Come From a Box

Meat is a smart source of iron, an important nutrient for babies, especially if you're breastfeeding (formulas are fortified with iron). Meat is now recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics as a first solid food, so it's a perfect finger food as soon as baby is ready to pick up small pieces, usually between 7 and 9 months. Make sure the meat is cooked until very soft and cut it in small pieces. Ground meat in meatballs and burgers typically has a softer texture and may be easier for your baby to handle.