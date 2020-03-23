14 Baby Puree Recipes to Make at Home

By Nicole Harris
Updated March 25, 2020
Illustration by Francesca Spatola; Getty Images (1)
Did you know parents can skip the supermarket and make easy, healthy baby food purees at home? These recipes let you know exactly what you're putting in Baby's body—and they save you money to boot!
Sweet Potato Puree

Illustration by Francesca Spatola; Getty Images (1)

Beta carotene-rich sweet potatoes are a nutritious addition to your baby's diet. They're also sweeter in flavor than normal potatoes, and they take on a fluffy texture when mixed with breast milk or formula. 

Get the Recipe. 

Carrot Puree

Illustration by Francesca Spatola; Getty Images (2)

Carrot is a very versatile veggie; after your baby has mastered single-vegetable purees, you can mix carrots with a variety of fruits, other veggies, and meats. (Note: Some pediatricians recommend that you feed your baby commercially-produced carrot puree instead of fresh, due to nitrates; consult your doctor for advice.)

Get the Recipe. 

Baby Applesauce

Illustration by Francesca Spatola; Getty Images (2)

Homemade applesauce is mildly sweet, filled with fiber, and rich in vitamin C. It's definitely a crowd-pleasing baby puree recipe!

Get the Recipe. 

Banana Puree

Illustration by Francesca Spatola; Getty Images (1)

Bananas have a smooth, squishy texture that's easy for babies to mash between their gums. They're also rich in potassium, and they add creaminess when mixed with other ingredients.

Get the Recipe. 

Pear Puree

Illustration by Francesca Spatola; Getty Images (2)

Homemade pear puree is sweet, filled with fiber, and rich in vitamin C. Babies also love its mild, sweet taste.

Get the Recipe.

Butternut Squash Puree

Illustration by Francesca Spatola; Getty Images (1)

Butternut squash is pure and simple, with a sweet, nutty flavor. When roasted, it takes on a velvety texture, and it provides Baby with vitamin A and potassium.

Get the Recipe. 

Pea Puree

Illustration by Francesca Spatola; Getty Images (1)

You can make pea puree with fresh or frozen peas. Either way, your baby will get plenty of fiber and nutritional benefits.

Get the Recipe.

Peach Puree

Illustration by Francesca Spatola; Getty Images (1)

Peaches are rich in beta-carotene and potassium, and their mild, sweet flavor makes them a crowd-pleasing hit.

Get the Recipe.

Blueberry Puree

Illustration by Francesca Spatola; Getty Images (1)

Blueberries are an antioxidant-packed superfood that add a delicious sweet-tart flavor to any baby puree.

Get the Recipe. 

Green Bean Puree

Illustration by Francesca Spatola; Getty Images (1)

Rich in vitamin A and fiber, green beans can introduce your baby to vegetables. We recommend using the frozen variety, since fresh green beans can have a grainy texture after blending.

Get the Recipe. 

Spinach Puree

Illustration by Francesca Spatola; Getty Images (1)

Antioxidant-filled and calcium-rich spinach is an ideal veggie for babies 8- to 10-months-old. (Note that some pediatricians do not recommend making your own spinach puree because the veggie can be higher in nitrates; ask your doctor for advice).

Get the Recipe.

Avocado Puree

Illustration by Francesca Spatola; Getty Images (1)

Avocados are rich in brain-boosting omega-3s, and they have a mild flavor and velvety texture that many babies love.

Get the Recipe.

Potato Puree

Illustration by Francesca Spatola; Getty Images (1)

When mixed into a puree, potassium-filled potatoes pair well with other fruits and vegetables, including peas, green beans, carrots, and butternut squash. 

Get the Recipe.

Plum Puree

Illustration by Francesca Spatola; Getty Images (1)

Is your little one suffering from constipation? Try whipping up this delicious plum or puree recipe!

Get the Recipe.

Advertisement
