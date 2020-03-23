14 Baby Puree Recipes to Make at Home
Sweet Potato Puree
Beta carotene-rich sweet potatoes are a nutritious addition to your baby's diet. They're also sweeter in flavor than normal potatoes, and they take on a fluffy texture when mixed with breast milk or formula.
Carrot Puree
Carrot is a very versatile veggie; after your baby has mastered single-vegetable purees, you can mix carrots with a variety of fruits, other veggies, and meats. (Note: Some pediatricians recommend that you feed your baby commercially-produced carrot puree instead of fresh, due to nitrates; consult your doctor for advice.)
Baby Applesauce
Homemade applesauce is mildly sweet, filled with fiber, and rich in vitamin C. It's definitely a crowd-pleasing baby puree recipe!
Banana Puree
Bananas have a smooth, squishy texture that's easy for babies to mash between their gums. They're also rich in potassium, and they add creaminess when mixed with other ingredients.
Pear Puree
Homemade pear puree is sweet, filled with fiber, and rich in vitamin C. Babies also love its mild, sweet taste.
Butternut Squash Puree
Butternut squash is pure and simple, with a sweet, nutty flavor. When roasted, it takes on a velvety texture, and it provides Baby with vitamin A and potassium.
Pea Puree
You can make pea puree with fresh or frozen peas. Either way, your baby will get plenty of fiber and nutritional benefits.
Peach Puree
Peaches are rich in beta-carotene and potassium, and their mild, sweet flavor makes them a crowd-pleasing hit.
Blueberry Puree
Blueberries are an antioxidant-packed superfood that add a delicious sweet-tart flavor to any baby puree.
Green Bean Puree
Rich in vitamin A and fiber, green beans can introduce your baby to vegetables. We recommend using the frozen variety, since fresh green beans can have a grainy texture after blending.
Spinach Puree
Antioxidant-filled and calcium-rich spinach is an ideal veggie for babies 8- to 10-months-old. (Note that some pediatricians do not recommend making your own spinach puree because the veggie can be higher in nitrates; ask your doctor for advice).
Avocado Puree
Avocados are rich in brain-boosting omega-3s, and they have a mild flavor and velvety texture that many babies love.
Potato Puree
When mixed into a puree, potassium-filled potatoes pair well with other fruits and vegetables, including peas, green beans, carrots, and butternut squash.
Plum Puree
Is your little one suffering from constipation? Try whipping up this delicious plum or puree recipe!