12 Best Baby Food Makers of All Time

By Jessica Hartshorn and Hallie Scheflin
Baby Brezza to Cuisinart, Beaba to Infantino: We rounded up our favorite baby food makers so you could pick the tool that's right for you, and start making your own baby purees like a boss.
NUK Mash and Serve Bowl 

This simple tool lets you smoosh fruit and steamed vegetables into a baby-friendly consistency while you're away from home. Its small size (approximately 6 inches by 8 inches) and weight (5 ounces) makes it easily packable, and you can serve food directly from the bowl. A comfort-grip handle and anti-skid base provide additional convenience.

Beaba Babycook

This device can be credited for starting the spate of sophisticated baby-food machines. It lets you do both the cooking and the pureeing in the same device. Set it to steam, and then when you're satisfied that the food is soft, turn it to blend. It can handle 4.7 cups at a time, and comes with recipes to get you started.

Baby Brezza One Step Baby Food Maker

Similar to the Babycook, the Brezza can both steam and puree, although it only has a 2.5-cup capacity. The machine's winning feature is its ability to steam and then automatically puree food without you switching settings. That means you can turn it on and walk away, then come back later to a meal ready for your baby.

Oxo Tot Baby Food Mill

With a food mill, it's up to you to steam and chop baby's food first. Then you load the food into the mill, turn the crank, and voila, you've got puree. Oxo Tot's model allows you to feed your little one straight from the top, and its curved body and rubber base make for an easy, no-slip grip.

Baby Bullet Complete Babycare System

And now on to electric blenders! This one is modeled after the Magic Bullet, a popular food processor for grown-ups. The brand's baby version comes with a bowl for large batches as well as a bowl for making just a meal or two at a time, storage containers if you're pureeing ahead, and a recipe book along with nutrition tips.

Cuisinart Smart Stick

An immersion hand blender like this Cuisinart model is another way to go when you want to make food for a baby. Plug it in, hold it in a bowl (of any size!) with food that's steamed or otherwise ready to go, and hit the "on" switch so it can get to work making a smooth puree. It's great for soups, batters, and other grown-up foods too. And it's a definite space-saver! 

QOOC 4-in-1 Mini Baby Food Maker

This one's known for its quiet motor, so you can cook meals while your baby is napping. Its four functions—steam, blend, reheat, and defrost—make this machine incredibly handy, and its precision blades can pulverize even tough foods like nuts.

Ninja Personal Blender

This machine can blend and puree, and because it comes with two separate blending cups, you can make a couple of different baby food recipes in a row without stopping to clean a bowl in between.

Infantino Squeeze Station 

Ready to go next-level and take your homemade baby food on the road? Infantino's station comes with 10 single-use pouches so you can package your purees for travel and bagged lunches. The pouches feature child-safe caps, clear windows, and labeling space.

Oster Stainless 14-Cup Food Processor

The same food processor you use for all your family cooking can also be used to make baby food, especially if it comes with a small work bowl insert like this one does, perfect for pureeing a small amount of food when needed.

CHULUX Personal Blender

This handy 2-in-1 blender makes smoothies, juice, and baby food—and grinds nuts and beans. So you can use it to churn veggies and fruit into pulp-free juices and crush coffee beans for cold brew.

Babymoov Dual Meal Station

Moms love this food processor for its ability to steam and blend two foods separately at the same time, which comes in handy when you're preparing vegetables with different steam times. Its high capacity bowls and blender (9 cups total) mean you can make a week's worth of baby food in one afternoon.

