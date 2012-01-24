12 Best Baby Food Makers of All Time

An immersion hand blender like this Cuisinart model is another way to go when you want to make food for a baby. Plug it in, hold it in a bowl (of any size!) with food that's steamed or otherwise ready to go, and hit the "on" switch so it can get to work making a smooth puree. It's great for soups, batters, and other grown-up foods too. And it's a definite space-saver!