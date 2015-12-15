The Best Baby-Led Weaning Foods

When preparing baby-led weaning first foods, you should be mindful of three components: texture, size, and ease of eating.

Texture: Foods should be soft enough to smash between your thumb and forefinger with gentle pressure. Raw hard fruit and veggies are a choking hazard, so steam or roast them first.

Size: Size also matters, both for safety and because if a baby can’t pick up the food, then what’s the point? Few 6- to 8-month-olds have mastered the pincer grasp (thumb and index finger), so they’ll pick up foods with their whole palm. To make it easier, cut foods about the length and width of an adult pinky finger.

Ease: Remember that many foods are slippery! When serving bananas and avocado, for example, leave some of the peel on to make it easier for your baby to grasp. Using a crinkle cutter can also be helpful with certain foods.